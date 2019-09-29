The decision to retire is not easy. There are many variables to consider.
Most of these decisions revolve around money and the number of retirement years you may enjoy. Issues like health and longevity could affect your choices.
What if you appear too young to retire? Will you work in retirement? Will you take your home equity and move to more affordable location? The questions abound.
Do you need to access your retirement money early? Maybe you want to retire before you turn 60 and plan a lifelong income stream from the money you have saved and invested.
You may be surprised to know that the Internal Revenue Service allows you a way to do this, provided you do it carefully.
Usually, anyone who takes money out of an IRA or a retirement plan under age 59 and-a-half faces a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty on the distribution.
That isn’t always the case, however. You may be able to avoid the requisite penalty by taking distributions compliant with Internal Revenue Code Section 72(t).
While any money you take out of the plan will amount to taxable income, you can position yourself to avoid that extra 10 percent tax hit by breaking that early IRA or retirement plan distribution down into a series of substantially equal periodic payments (SEPPs).
You have free articles remaining.
These regular withdrawals must occur at least once a year, and they must continue for at least five full years or until you turn 59 and-a-half, whichever period is longer.
There are some common blunders that can wreck a 72(t) distribution. You should be aware of them if you want to schedule SEPPs.
If you are taking SEPPs from a qualified retirement plan instead of an IRA, you must generally separate from service (that is, quit working for that employer) before you take them.
If you are 51 when you quit and start taking SEPPs from your retirement plan, and you change your mind at 53 and decide you want to keep working, you still have this retirement account that you are obligated to draw down through age 56 – not a good scenario.
Once you start taking SEPPs, you are locked into them for five consecutive years or until you reach age 59 and-a-half.
If you break that commitment or deviate from the SEPP schedule or calculation method you have set, then the IRS applies a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty to all the SEPPs you have already made, plus interest.
The IRS does permit you to make a one-time change to your distribution method without penalty: if you start with the Fixed Amortization or Fixed Annuitization method, you can opt to switch to the RMD (Required Minimum Distribution) method. You can’t change out of the RMD method to either the Fixed Amortization or Fixed Annuitization methods, however.
If you want or need to take 72(t) distributions, ask for help. A financial professional can help you plan to do it right.