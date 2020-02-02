Tax time is unpleasant for some, but most Americans receive a refund and look forward to filing.
In 2019, the IRS reported that 73 percent of tax filers got money back, and the average refund was $2,725.
Getting a refund isn't a good thing. A refund means you have given the government control of your money for little to no interest. That is a great deal for Uncle Sam, but some people enjoy the forced savings.
A lot of money changes hands during tax season, which means scammers will be actively preying on the vulnerable. Here are some of the more common scams and what you can do to protect yourself.
One of the most common tax scams is called phishing. Phishing scams are usually executed through email or other electronic means. Scammers go to great lengths to make their requests for money appear as legitimate IRS communications.
If you receive any electronic communication from the IRS, be wary. The IRS begins nearly all communications through regular mail.
A close relative of phishing scams is vishing scams. The idea is the same, but vishing scams happen over the phone. Someone impersonating an IRS agent will call and claim that you owe taxes and must pay immediately or suffer all kinds of consequences.
The IRS will never call you and demand immediate payment and threaten consequences. Again, nearly all IRS inquiries and requests begin by mail.
Another common type of fraud is the filing of fraudulent tax returns using real Social Security numbers. I have seen several clients file, anticipating a refund, only to discover that a refund was already claimed using their Social Security number.
The IRS will eventually pay the correct refund, but only after a time-consuming process.
To protect yourself from this type of fraud, it is essential to use only reputable tax preparers and software. Find familiar names that have been around for a while. Also, take precautions to protect your identity.
It is also essential not to delay filing your taxes. The longer you wait, the longer scammers have to execute their schemes.
The IRS does have a proactive system for combating identity theft. Upon request, the IRS will send you a unique pin to use when e-filing. Any document filed under your Social Security number without the assigned pin will be rejected.
Fraudsters hope to find older Americans who may have some level of cognitive impairment. If you are helping a parent or relative navigate the golden years, carve out some time to share some of this information.
If you receive any communication from a source claiming to be the IRS and are unsure of its authenticity, call the IRS at 800-829-1040 to verify. You will likely be on hold for a while, but this is better than getting scammed.