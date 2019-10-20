Natural disasters bring out the best and worst of people. I am amazed at the outpouring of support Napans show each other when disaster strikes, and Napa has seen its fair share of disaster.
I've seen Napa residents help fill sandbags during floods, donate immense amounts of money and food during the fires and earthquakes. We have a great community here.
Unfortunately, disasters can also bring to the surface some bad parts of human nature. During the recent power outages, we saw long lines at gas stations and water and ice shortages in grocery stores.
Some Napans reported seeing fights at gas stations and people grabbing water from others' shopping carts at grocery stores. The power outages were just a planned precaution, imagine how people could act if things were desperate.
Tom and I have long recommended that before people invest, they should pay off high-interest debt and create at least a three-month emergency reserve of cash.
Given all that Napa has experienced over the last few years, it would also be an excellent idea to accumulate some emergency supplies before you invest. Accumulating emergency supplies should probably be prioritized above most financial goals.
There are mass amounts of resources available online to help guide people in their emergency preparedness efforts.
Before you start buying items, do some research to make sure you are efficient. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Red Cross, and many others have great checklists to help.
Water and food should be a high priority. Many companies sell food and water solutions that are built to last. Rice, wheat, and oats can be stored in a way that can last decades.
Medical supplies should also be a top priority. First aid is an area where a little research and elbow grease can go a long way.
You can buy great first aid kits, and you can supplement one with other items you deem necessary. Consult medical professionals when making these decisions.
Staying out of the elements is also vitally important. Hopefully, the disaster that strikes will allow you to stay in your home, but be prepared to get by without your home.
Shelter, clothing, and other items that will keep you dry and comfy should be owned.
Knowledge is also something that shouldn't be underestimated. If a disaster lasts long enough, no amount of supplies will be enough.
Knowing how to garden, cook, build, and more will make you more valuable and better prepared to handle adverse situations.
I have seen several recommendations to hoard large amounts of cash and precious metals.
Cash and precious metals are essential, but they shouldn't be the main focus. Things can get bad enough where people would trade anything for a little food.
Napa will experience disasters in the future; this is a when not if situation. Make preparing for a disaster a priority; it may be the best investment you ever make.