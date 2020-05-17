Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: How to save using tax-loss harvesting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even though this may end up being a subpar year for stocks, you may realize capital gains, which is a taxable event. This is especially true if you own mutual funds.

What can you do about them?

You can do what some investors do – you could recognize investments with a loss and practice “tax-loss harvesting.”

Selling losers to offset winners. Tax-loss harvesting means taking capital losses (you sell securities worth less than what you first paid for them) to help offset the capital gains you may have recognized.

Keep in mind that the return and principal value of securities will fluctuate as market conditions change, and past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

While this doesn’t get rid of your losses, it can be an approach to manage your tax liability.

The tax-saving potential.

Sure, you can use this technique to put your net gains at $0, but that’s just a start. Up to $3,000 of capital losses in excess of capital gains can be deducted annually, and any remaining capital losses above that can be carried forward to, potentially, offset capital gains next year.