Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: If you lose your job: some unemployment advice

Filing for unemployment should be one of the first things you do. You may not know how long you will be out of work. If you haven’t built up an emergency reserve of cash, you may need funds quickly, so build an emergency reserve.

Looking at the budget should also be done within the first few days. If your income has dropped, you need to cut spending as much as reasonably possible. How well you have managed your expenses before the job loss may dictate your level of urgency when looking for a new job.

Before long, you will need to update your resume. There are all kinds of services that will help you polish and edit your resume. Consider asking for advice. It is crucial to have a good resume, but don’t rely too much on handing out resumes to strangers.

More effective than resumes are your contacts. Many of the best jobs are found by word of mouth or through networks and friends. Reach out to contacts and centers of influence to let them know you are available for work.

Clean up your online profiles. Update your LinkedIn profile and take a good hard look at other social media like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. If you or someone else have posted un-classy pictures of yourself, it may cost you a job offer.