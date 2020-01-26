Financially, many of us associate April with taxes – but we should also associate April with important IRA deadlines.
April 1 2020 is the deadline to take your Required Minimum Distribution from certain individual retirement accounts.
A new federal law must be noted here. The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) ACT, passed late in 2019, changed the age for the initial Required Minimum Distribution for traditional IRAs and traditional workplace retirement plans. It lifted this age from 70½ to 72, effective as of 2020.
So, if you were not 70½ or older when 2019 ended, you can wait to take your first Required Minimum Distribution until age 72.
If you were 70½ at the end of 2019, the old rules still apply, and your initial Required Minimum Distribution deadline is April 1, 2020. Your second such distribution will be due on December 31, 2020.
To qualify for the tax-free and penalty-free withdrawal of earnings from a Roth IRA, your Roth IRA distributions must meet a five-year holding requirement and occur after age 59½.
Tax-free and penalty-free withdrawals can also be taken under certain other circumstances, such as a result of the owner’s death. The original Roth IRA owner is not required to take minimum annual withdrawals.
April 15, 2020, is the deadline for making annual contributions to a traditional IRA, Roth IRA, and certain other retirement accounts.
The earlier you make your annual IRA contribution, the better. You can make a yearly IRA contribution any time between Jan. 1 of the current year and April 15 of the next year.
You have free articles remaining.
So, the contribution window for 2019 started on Jan. 1, 2019, and ends on April 15, 2020. Accordingly, you can make your IRA contribution for 2020 any time from Jan. 1, 2020 to April 15, 2021.
Thanks to the SECURE Act, both traditional and Roth IRA owners now have the chance to contribute to their IRAs as long as they have taxable.
If you are making a 2019 IRA contribution in early 2020, you must tell the investment company hosting the IRA account for which year the contribution applies.
If you fail to indicate the tax year that the contribution applies to, the custodian firm may make a default assumption that the contribution is for the current year (and note exactly that to the IRS.).
So, write “2020 IRA contribution” or “2019 IRA contribution,” as applicable, in the memo area of your check, plainly and simply. Be sure to write your account number on the check. If you make your contribution electronically, double-check that these details are communicated.
How much can you put into an IRA this year?
You can contribute up to $6,000 to a Roth or traditional IRA for the 2020 tax year; $7,000 if you will be 50 or older this year. (The same applies for the 2019 tax year).
Should you make an IRA contribution exceeding these limits, you have until the following April 15 to correct the contribution with the help of an IRS. form. If you don’t, the amount of the excess contribution will be taxed at 6% each year the correction is avoided.
There you have it. Good luck and good planning.