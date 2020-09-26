Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Is my inheritance taxable?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the most frequent concerns I see is the taxability of an inheritance. Most people who inherit wealth or other property don't know if they have to pay tax on their inheritance.

Generally, inheritances are tax-free, but like most financial topics, there are variables and exceptions. Here are several common exceptions.

Retirement accounts are always taxable to the beneficiary. IRAs, 401(k)s, and all the various retirement accounts will be taxable the year the money is withdrawn.

Recent rule changes now require non-spousal beneficiaries to liquidate inherited retirement accounts within 10 years.

Another item that generally remains taxable to beneficiaries is non-qualified annuities. Non-qualified is a technical term for non-retirement.

Qualified or retirement annuities are treated as any other retirement account, which is taxable the year withdrawn.

Inside a non-qualified annuity, only the growth is taxable. The amount paid for the annuity is considered a return of principal and is tax-free.

For example, if an investor buys an annuity for $40,000, and subsequently grows to $100,000. The original $40,000 is tax-free, but the remaining $60,000 is taxable the year withdrawn.