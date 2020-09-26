Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Is my inheritance taxable?

One of the most frequent concerns I see is the taxability of an inheritance. Most people who inherit wealth or other property don't know if they have to pay tax on their inheritance.
Generally, inheritances are tax-free, but like most financial topics, there are variables and exceptions. Here are several common exceptions.
Retirement accounts are always taxable to the beneficiary. IRAs, 401(k)s, and all the various retirement accounts will be taxable the year the money is withdrawn.
Recent rule changes now require non-spousal beneficiaries to liquidate inherited retirement accounts within 10 years.
Another item that generally remains taxable to beneficiaries is non-qualified annuities. Non-qualified is a technical term for non-retirement.
Qualified or retirement annuities are treated as any other retirement account, which is taxable the year withdrawn.
Inside a non-qualified annuity, only the growth is taxable. The amount paid for the annuity is considered a return of principal and is tax-free.
For example, if an investor buys an annuity for $40,000, and subsequently grows to $100,000. The original $40,000 is tax-free, but the remaining $60,000 is taxable the year withdrawn.
An important detail in the taxability of annuities is that the IRS considers distributions to be last-in-first-out. This means that distributions from an annuity are taxed at regular income rates until the growth is used.
Once the growth portion is withdrawn, and distributions come from the original investment or principle, distributions are tax-free.
This balance between taxable distributions and tax-free return of principal requires some planning, and if you plan well, you can save on taxes.
Even though most non-retirement accounts and property are inherited tax-free, there can be times when it is taxable.
In 2020 estates will pay tax on assets above $11.58 million. Most Americans don't have estates that large, but there are higher planning levels that can help navigate estate tax perils if needed.
Assets inherited inside a trust are generally tax-free, but there are exceptions. Bypass trusts and charitable remainder trusts, among others, make the taxation of inheritances more complicated.
It is essential to consult with proper legal and tax experts before you settle and estate or take distributions from inherited financial accounts.
An important aspect concerning the taxation of inheritance is the "cost basis step-up" rule.
Let's suppose an individual buys a stock for $10,000, and then that stock appreciates to $50,000. If the original owner of that stock were to sell the shares, they would have a taxable gain of $40,000.
When an individual inherits appreciated property, the gain gets erased. The IRS calls this a "step-up in basis." This is usually why non-retirement accounts, homes, and other valuable personal items are tax-free.
Beneficiaries can generally sell inherited property with no taxable consequence. The growth that occurs after an asset is inherited is taxable to the beneficiary.
Like most complicated financial topics, I encourage you to seek expert legal and tax advice when dealing with these issues.
