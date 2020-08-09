Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Is now the time to refinance your mortgage?

Many old-timers can remember when interest rates on home mortgages were much higher than they are today.
When I bought my first home nearly 50 years ago, my mortgage was close to 8%. Nobody thought much about it because that’s what everyone was paying in interest.
The good news was that the amount financed was only $30,000. The monthly mortgage payment was just over $200 per month.
It was still a stretch since my salary was just a little over $800 per month, and we had our first baby on the way. Have things changed?
I checked current prices in the old neighborhood, and my little 1,200 square-foot house is now selling for more than $600,000, and the sapling trees I planted have a three-foot-diameter trunk.
On July 16, mortgage giant Freddie Mac announced that the average interest rate for a 30-year home loan had fallen to 2.98%. I recently read of rates around 2.5%. Also, the average interest rate for a 15-year home loan had declined to 2.2%.
A 30-year mortgage at less than 2.75% interest? A 15-year mortgage at less than 2.25% interest? These lows were historic milestones, unseen in the 49 years of Freddie’s weekly surveys. It’s unclear how long this low-rate environment may persist.
Are you considering refinancing your mortgage? Remember that just two summers ago, the average interest rate on a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage hovered around 4%, while the 30-year was in the vicinity of 4.5%.
Remember that this article is for informational purposes only. It’s not a replacement for real-life advice. We would encourage you to consult with your tax, legal, or accounting professionals before considering any changes to your mortgage.
A traditional refinancing – in which you swap your current mortgage for a new one – may help you manage your monthly payment. Among other factors, you will need to consider the loan amount and length of the loan during the refinancing process.
Refinancing your mortgage may be a challenge. Loan demand is high right now, and some lenders have raised their standards amid the current economic uncertainty. Some factors that a lender may consider include your credit score, work history, and debt-to-income ratio.
Also, with the abundance of loans, there is a back-log on appraisals and lags in escrow completion.
Could mortgages become even more affordable in the months ahead?
While this may seem improbable, it cannot be ruled out. Mortgage issuers are dealing with a level of uncertainty that makes it harder for them to judge risk and assess the long-term value of the loans they originate.
If refinancing is right for you, striking now while the “iron is hot” may be prudent advice.Watch now: Crazy ways you can save money!
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.