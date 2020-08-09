Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Is now the time to refinance your mortgage?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many old-timers can remember when interest rates on home mortgages were much higher than they are today.

When I bought my first home nearly 50 years ago, my mortgage was close to 8%. Nobody thought much about it because that’s what everyone was paying in interest.

The good news was that the amount financed was only $30,000. The monthly mortgage payment was just over $200 per month.

It was still a stretch since my salary was just a little over $800 per month, and we had our first baby on the way. Have things changed?

I checked current prices in the old neighborhood, and my little 1,200 square-foot house is now selling for more than $600,000, and the sapling trees I planted have a three-foot-diameter trunk.

On July 16, mortgage giant Freddie Mac announced that the average interest rate for a 30-year home loan had fallen to 2.98%. I recently read of rates around 2.5%. Also, the average interest rate for a 15-year home loan had declined to 2.2%.

A 30-year mortgage at less than 2.75% interest? A 15-year mortgage at less than 2.25% interest? These lows were historic milestones, unseen in the 49 years of Freddie’s weekly surveys. It’s unclear how long this low-rate environment may persist.