Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Key provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

Recently, the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law.
The CARES Act is designed to help those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also providing key provisions that may benefit retirees.
To put this monumental legislation in perspective, Congress earmarked $800 billion for the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008 during the financial crisis.
The CARES Act has far-reaching implications for many.
Here are some of the essential provisions to keep in mind:
Stimulus check details
Americans can expect a one-time direct payment of up to $1,200 for individuals (or $2,400 for married couples) with an additional $500 per child under age 17.
These payments are based on the 2019 tax returns for those who have filed them and 2018 information if they have not.
The amount is reduced if an individual makes more than $75,000 or a couple makes more than $150,000.
Those who make more than $99,000 as an individual (or $198,000 as a couple) will not receive a payment.
This provision is limited to $250 billion. This leaves $2.1 trillion for the other provisions.
Business owner relief
The act also allocates $500 billion for loans, loan guarantees, or investments to businesses, states, and municipalities.
Your inherited 401(k)s
People who have inherited 401(k)s or Individual Retirement Accounts can suspend distributions in 2020. Required distributions don’t apply to people with Roth IRAs; although, they do apply to investors who inherit Roth accounts.
Minimum required distributions suspended
The CARES Act suspends the minimum required distributions most people must take from 401(k)s and IRAs in 2020. In 2009, Congress passed a similar rule, which gave retirees some flexibility when considering distributions.
Withdrawal penalties changed
Account owners can take a distribution of up to $100,000 from their retirement plan or IRA in 2020, without the 10-percent early withdrawal penalty that usually applies to money taken out before age 59½. But remember, you still owe the tax.
This law provides help for millions of Americans who will be economically injured by the Coronavirus.
Unrelated add-ons
As with many large federal fiscal bills, there is a lot of pork in it.
• There is a $10 billion provision for the postal service.
• There is an unspecified $10 billion grant for airports.
• There is $10 billion to recapitalize Amtrak.
• There is $2 billion to strengthen response capacity for tribal governments
If Americans read the act, they would notice that there’s $25 million set aside for the capitol building’s cleaning supplies, $25 million extra for the House of Representative’s salaries and $315 million for diplomatic programs as well.
There’s $1 billion being kept for the airlines’ recycling program, $9 million for “miscellaneous Senate expenses,” $25 million goes to the FAA, the Inspector General Office gets $5 million for salaries, $1 billion will be used for the free phone program, and $30 million will be fed to OSHA for increased regulations.
Of course, there are other obscure provisions.
Many businesses and individuals are struggling with the realities that COVID-19 has brought to our communities.
Let’s hope that the provisions in The CARES Act will provide some much-needed relief.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155. MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.