Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Key provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Recently, the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law.

The CARES Act is designed to help those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also providing key provisions that may benefit retirees.

To put this monumental legislation in perspective, Congress earmarked $800 billion for the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008 during the financial crisis.

The CARES Act has far-reaching implications for many.

Here are some of the essential provisions to keep in mind:

Stimulus check details

Americans can expect a one-time direct payment of up to $1,200 for individuals (or $2,400 for married couples) with an additional $500 per child under age 17.

These payments are based on the 2019 tax returns for those who have filed them and 2018 information if they have not.

The amount is reduced if an individual makes more than $75,000 or a couple makes more than $150,000.

Those who make more than $99,000 as an individual (or $198,000 as a couple) will not receive a payment.