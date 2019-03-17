The list of benefits for Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) is long. Tax deductions, tax deferral, creditor protection and probate avoidance are a few of the many benefits.
But like any useful tool, there are dangers as well. Violating some of the IRA rules can demolish retirement goals.
One of the significant dangers of an IRA can be the loss of qualified status.
If the IRS catches you blatantly breaking IRA rules, they have the power to nullify the tax-free nature of an IRA, essentially making amounts in the IRA taxable. This has the potential to push you into higher brackets.
Some investments are prohibited inside an IRA.
Collectibles, self-occupied real estate and life insurance are all prohibited investments can also lead to stiff penalties.
Generally, money cannot be withdrawn from an IRA before age 59½. That withdraw can be taxed and subject to a 10 percent penalty.
There are exceptions, but paying taxes and penalties on retirement funds is obviously unwanted and can sabotage long term retirement goals.
Many types of retirement accounts can be rolled over into an IRA, but it must be done within 60 days.
If the rollover is not complete by then, amounts being rolled over will be taxed. Rollovers should be direct, which means the money transfers from one custodian to another.
Some indirect rollovers are subject to a 20 percent minimum withholding rule. Even when that 20 percent is sitting in Uncle Sam's coffers, the IRS still requires that it be rolled over it will be taxed and potentially penalized.
There are many types of IRAs: Simples, SEPs are among several others.
Each IRA has a different limitation for contributions. Sometimes those who contribute to an IRA are not aware of the amount they are allowed to contribute until they file their tax return.
This is very common for self-employed individuals. If during the year taxpayers contribute more than allowed the IRS charges penalties, generally 6 percent.
If you are unsure how much you are allowed to contribute and deduct until tax time consider holding that money in a separate non-retirement account until you are confident.
Perhaps the most significant potential penalty comes from missing the deadline for required minimum distributions.
After age 70½ the IRS requires IRA owners to begin distributions. The distributions start at roughly 3.5 percent and slowly increase with age. The IRS charges a hefty 50 percent penalty of the amount not taken.
Imagine you are an IRA owner and are required to withdrawal $10,000 from your IRA.
If you fail to do so, the penalty is fifty percent or $5,000. Some have failed to take a required minimum distributions for multiple years and have seen a large part of their nest egg surrendered.
The risks associated with an IRA do not outweigh the benefits. Become well versed in the rules or work with someone who is.