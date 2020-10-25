Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Know the pros and cons of buying and selling stocks

Most investors rely on diversification to manage risk. This is good. Diversification has been proven to lower risk time and time again.
There are other ways to manage risks, which are often overlooked. One such method is through the use of various stock orders.
Most stock orders are market orders. These orders are straight forward. You buy a certain number of shares at whatever the current price the market is trading.
If an investor decides to buy or sell a stock, but they don't want to trade at the current market price, they can use an order other than a market order.
The first type of order to know is a limit order. A limit order allows an investor to buy or sell a stock at a particular stock price.
Let's suppose an investor wants to buy a company's share, but they don't like the current market price. An investor can enter a limit order to buy the stock at a specific price.
Limit orders also work with sell orders. If an investor wants to sell a stock but is only willing to sell at a specific price, a limit order will allow this.
Another essential type of order is a stop-loss order.
Although the order is called a stop-loss order, you don't have to set the selling price below what you paid. Many investors use a stop-loss order to lock in gains.
If you own a stock that has appreciated and you are worried a drop will erase those gains, you can use a stop-loss order to make sure a sell is triggered to limit the downside.
A stop-loss order can also be useful when an owned stock sees an increase in value due to an announced merger. If the merger falls through, the stock price usually falls to pre-merger levels. A stop-loss can lock in gains in case the merger fails.
The main benefit of these creative stock orders is that they allow investors to make moves without needing to sit in front of a computer screen all day. These orders also typically cost the same as market orders.
There are dangers.
Probably the most significant risk is that limit and stop-loss orders are not guaranteed to trigger.
If you set a price for a trade and the price never hits, your trade will not trigger. I have seen people lose out on a significant gain because their buy-limit order was just a little too low.
Another common mistake is to sell using a stop-loss order only to see the stock price drastically increase after the sale.
Sometimes a stop-loss order can lock in a loss and cause an investor to miss out on a rebound. Many sell orders are prompted by fear rather than sound logic and data.
Exchange-traded funds are also eligible for these types of trades, while mutual funds are not.
If you think you can benefit from this type of trading, become well educated and know all of the pros and cons.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
