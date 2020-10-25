Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Know the pros and cons of buying and selling stocks

If you own a stock that has appreciated and you are worried a drop will erase those gains, you can use a stop-loss order to make sure a sell is triggered to limit the downside.

A stop-loss order can also be useful when an owned stock sees an increase in value due to an announced merger. If the merger falls through, the stock price usually falls to pre-merger levels. A stop-loss can lock in gains in case the merger fails.

The main benefit of these creative stock orders is that they allow investors to make moves without needing to sit in front of a computer screen all day. These orders also typically cost the same as market orders.

There are dangers.

Probably the most significant risk is that limit and stop-loss orders are not guaranteed to trigger.

If you set a price for a trade and the price never hits, your trade will not trigger. I have seen people lose out on a significant gain because their buy-limit order was just a little too low.

Another common mistake is to sell using a stop-loss order only to see the stock price drastically increase after the sale.