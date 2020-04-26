Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: New IRA distribution rules you should know about

Before 2020, the IRS forced non-spouse individuals who inherited retirement accounts to take distributions.
The distributions were age-based, and for most people, quite low. Sometimes these accounts were called stretch IRAs as it allowed recipients to stretch the distributions over their lives.
This stretch was an incredible benefit for inheritors as they could let the IRA accumulate tax-deferred and pull out a fraction. Many officials didn’t like this as it often delayed the collection of taxes by decades.
In 2019 congress passed a law called the Secure Act, and it did away with the “stretch” provisions. The new rule now requires non-spousal beneficiaries to liquidate the inherited IRA within 10 years.
This change in the law is going to create tax hardships for many people.
Let’s suppose that an individual inherits an IRA valued at $500,000. Instead of spacing the required distributions out over a lifetime, they will be forced to liquidate within 10 years.
Most people will naturally take the required distributions incrementally over ten 10 years, which will likely be most helpful in keeping taxes low.
In the case where the individual inherits a $500,000 IRA, they will be required to withdraw roughly $50,000 per year for 10 years. That could be enough to create an unfavorable tax situation.
People who mismanage distributions and are forced to liquidate large IRAs will jump up into larger brackets. In some instances, the combination of federal and state taxes will approach 50%.
Imagine a beneficiary who, for some reason, failed to take distributions during the first nine years then had to liquidate the entire IRA in the tenth.
The stakes just got much higher. Better pay attention.
Spouses are generally exempt from these new rules as they can roll over their deceased spouses IRA to their own. There is also an exemption for beneficiaries who are disabled.
Minors who inherit IRAs also have an exemption. The 10-year-rule will not kick in until they are 18. The exemption for children is helpful but remains problematic as most 18-year-olds are not ready to inherit substantial sums of money.
The new rule will only apply for those who inherit IRAs after 2019. Those who already take required distributions from an inherited will still be allowed to stretch it over their lives.
Ultimately inheriting an IRA or other types of retirement accounts just became less advantageous. This change should trigger a lot of phone calls to estate planning attorneys to see if estate plans need to be adjusted.
There are many more provisions and caveats than can be written about in this column. It is essential for both people who pass on IRAs and who may inherit IRAs become acquainted with the new rules.
