Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: New IRA distribution rules you should know about

People who mismanage distributions and are forced to liquidate large IRAs will jump up into larger brackets. In some instances, the combination of federal and state taxes will approach 50%.

Imagine a beneficiary who, for some reason, failed to take distributions during the first nine years then had to liquidate the entire IRA in the tenth.

The stakes just got much higher. Better pay attention.

Spouses are generally exempt from these new rules as they can roll over their deceased spouses IRA to their own. There is also an exemption for beneficiaries who are disabled.

Minors who inherit IRAs also have an exemption. The 10-year-rule will not kick in until they are 18. The exemption for children is helpful but remains problematic as most 18-year-olds are not ready to inherit substantial sums of money.

The new rule will only apply for those who inherit IRAs after 2019. Those who already take required distributions from an inherited will still be allowed to stretch it over their lives.

Ultimately inheriting an IRA or other types of retirement accounts just became less advantageous. This change should trigger a lot of phone calls to estate planning attorneys to see if estate plans need to be adjusted.