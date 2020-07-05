Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Parents reluctant to make an estate plan?

If a more subtle approach is needed, try asking for advice.

Tell your parents you are trying to get your personal affairs in order and need their help. Ask what estate planning measures they have taken and who helped them. They may be willing to open up about their situation to assist you with yours.

Another subtle approach is to share an anecdotal story.

Perhaps you know a person whose life was made much easier by having proper documents for death or disability. Maybe you know a person whose life was complicated by avoiding it. Anecdotes can be an excellent way to open the discussion.

If your parents don’t want to address the topic, perhaps let another sibling try.

Parents care deeply for their children, but that doesn’t mean they trust them all equally. If you have a history of mismanaging money, breaking promises, or being difficult, you may not be the right person to take the lead. Encourage another relative or sibling to approach the subject.

The last resort may be to offer to pay.