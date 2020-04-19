Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Principles of a successful retirement

Comparing retirement to the recent quarantine is certainly not fair to retirement.
So what does retirement mean to you?
Does it mean not having to go work? Does it mean sleeping in every day? Of course, retirement means different things to different people. You need to know what retirement means to you.
Here are a few principles to consider when planning for a successful retirement.
Create a plan for the retirement you want. Sounds pretty obvious, but no so fast. Many people planning for retirement have no clear idea of what retirement looks like for them.
One of my early mentors said, “You need to retire to something versus retiring away something.” Many folks just want to get away from the job, away from the daily grind. Bad idea!
An excellent way to look at retirement is to have a clear picture of precisely what you will doing in retirement.
How will you spend your time or money? Who will you be spending time with, and where?
Obtaining this crystal clear picture is imperative. Once you have the perfect image, now you can go to work on the details.
Plan on living a long life. Some retirees run out of money before they run out of living. Most of us will live longer than our parents or grandparents.
Fifty years ago, our standard approach was to plan on retiring at age 65 and die at age 75. That might not work today. Think of all those active 80- and 90-year-olds in your neighborhood.
If you die younger, too bad. Then someone you love will get a little more inheritance.
Know what to expect with health-care costs.
“Getting old is not for sissies,” said one of my older friends. Not only can it be physically challenging, but it can also be quite expensive. It is not just the medical costs, but also housing, services, and other things that you have to pay for that you once did yourself.
Make informed decisions about Social Security. Do you take it at age 62? Do you wait until age 70? What about survivor benefits? Many questions need to be answered, and the answers can mean multi-thousands in or out of your pocketbook.
I remember running long, paper tapes on my adding machine back in the 1960s, trying to get the answers to retirement questions. The tools are better today, but the questions are still the same.
Don’t spend too much or invest too conservatively. In the old days, when most retirees only lived five to 10 years past retirement age, it was easy.
Not so much anymore. Most retirees are not only living longer, but they are more active, adventuresome, and want to have a great time. It all costs money. This money needs to grow for 10, 20, or 30 years or longer. Also, don’t forget to figure on inflation.
Minimize your taxes to maximize your retirement. For many retirees, income taxes are one of their largest budget items. Talk to your advisers about how to reduce the dreaded income tax bill. There are things you can do.
Retirement should be the best time of your life. It helps to have a little extra money to enjoy it.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
