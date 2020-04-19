Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Principles of a successful retirement

Fifty years ago, our standard approach was to plan on retiring at age 65 and die at age 75. That might not work today. Think of all those active 80- and 90-year-olds in your neighborhood.

If you die younger, too bad. Then someone you love will get a little more inheritance.

Know what to expect with health-care costs.

“Getting old is not for sissies,” said one of my older friends. Not only can it be physically challenging, but it can also be quite expensive. It is not just the medical costs, but also housing, services, and other things that you have to pay for that you once did yourself.

Make informed decisions about Social Security. Do you take it at age 62? Do you wait until age 70? What about survivor benefits? Many questions need to be answered, and the answers can mean multi-thousands in or out of your pocketbook.

I remember running long, paper tapes on my adding machine back in the 1960s, trying to get the answers to retirement questions. The tools are better today, but the questions are still the same.

Don’t spend too much or invest too conservatively. In the old days, when most retirees only lived five to 10 years past retirement age, it was easy.