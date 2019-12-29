I keep a running list of topics that I use for ideas to write this column. Some of the items on this list may not be intrinsically financial but are related to money in some way or another.
Some of the items on this list have sat there for years. Patiently waiting for their turn. They aren’t bad topics, in fact, they are pretty important, but I usually can’t justify writing a whole column on them.
As the new year approaches, I’d like to clean up this list. These topics are pretty random and not related to anything other than they might help you financially. This will make for a strange column, but here are several items from that list.
The item that has probably waited for the longest is about teeth.
Brush them! Floss them! This may seem like strange advice from a financial planner, but this advice comes straight from the trenches of retirement planning.
Every year, I get calls from retirees who need to invade retirement funds to pay for dental work. Some of these dental bills are tens of thousands of dollars. Those amounts can change the retirement trajectory of a person on a fixed income.
Next up is solar panels.
Look into solar panels. The cost of electricity has been rising faster than inflation for some time, and that pattern will likely continue. The cost of installation can be helped by valuable tax credits. Solar isn’t for everyone, but it can help many people save thousands.
You have free articles remaining.
Check the unclaimed property list now and then.
People open financial accounts throughout their lives, and then forget they had it. When an account sits too long without activity, financial institutions hand that money over to the state’s unclaimed property system.
Most of the amounts of unclaimed property are small, but I have had several clients discover thousands of dollars.
Some people make money offering to help retrieve unclaimed property as a service and then charge a commission. This isn’t necessary, the process is simple. Go to the State Controller’s website for more information.
The last and most important piece of advice concerns those who are married. My advice would be to study and practice being married. Read books, take courses, and pay more attention.
We dedicate much effort to improving our job skills. We also dedicate time and energy, enhancing skill-based hobbies. We attempt to improve many aspects of our lives, yet when It comes to our marriages, we wing it.
Spend time and effort into learning how to be a good spouse.
This advice may also seem strange coming from a financial planner, but it comes from helping many people through divorce. Divorce is one of the greatest killers of financial security. Well, there you have it. Thanks for allowing me to clean up my list of topics. Yes, it was random, but that doesn’t make these items any less critical.