Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Reflections on 30 years of columns

Pete Wilson was a newly elected governor of California. Alan Cranston and John Seymour were Calfornia’s U. S. Senators, and our President was George H. W. Bush.

Dances with Wolves was the best movie in 1991, starring Kevin Costner.

The late Payne Stewart won the US Open golf title.

Personally, there have been many changes. In 1991, my kids ranged from age nine to eighteen, and I had no grandchildren, and now I have sixteen grands plus three great-grandchildren.

I have had the good fortune to travel to Europe, Scandinavia, Asia, South America, and nearly every state in the U. S. It has been an interesting thirty years.

Since the Napa Valley Register will be changing how frequently business columnists will appear in print, this will be my last Common Cents column. However, my son John will continue writing it. He is a fine writer and a superb financial advisor. Look for his columns on the first Wednesday of each month in the C section of the Register.

I want to thank former Register publisher Jack Morgan, the late Doug Ernst, and my editor Jennifer Huffman for the support and encouragement.