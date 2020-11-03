Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Reflections on 30 years of columns

In the last 30 years, John and I have written over 1,500 editions of Common Cents. In that period, many current events have unfolded. There have been wars, weather calamities, historic elections, terrorist attacks, and significant change in the investment world.
In 1991, when we started, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was hovering around 2900. Today, we are in the mid-26,000 range. That may sound like an outlandish increase, but it represents an annual compounded return of about 8.7% per year. An annual return of near nine percent is not too shabby.
If you look at the thirty stocks that comprise the DOW, there have been dramatic changes since 1991. Gone from the list are companies like Sears, Eastman Kodak, Texaco, Woolworth, and Dupont.
They have added a few stocks that few investors even knew of in 1991, like Apple, Salesforce, Home Depot, and Nike.
It might surprise you to remember that Mikhail Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Jay Leno replaced Johnny Carson as the late-night talk show host of The Tonight Show.
Miami and Denver were awarded major league baseball franchises.
The Bulls beat the Lakers for the NBA title, and the Giants beat the Bills in the Super Bowl.
The Gulf War ended. Boris Yeltsin was elected president of the Russian Federation.
Pete Wilson was a newly elected governor of California. Alan Cranston and John Seymour were Calfornia’s U. S. Senators, and our President was George H. W. Bush.
Dances with Wolves was the best movie in 1991, starring Kevin Costner.
The late Payne Stewart won the US Open golf title.
Personally, there have been many changes. In 1991, my kids ranged from age nine to eighteen, and I had no grandchildren, and now I have sixteen grands plus three great-grandchildren.
I have had the good fortune to travel to Europe, Scandinavia, Asia, South America, and nearly every state in the U. S. It has been an interesting thirty years.
Since the Napa Valley Register will be changing how frequently business columnists will appear in print, this will be my last Common Cents column. However, my son John will continue writing it. He is a fine writer and a superb financial advisor. Look for his columns on the first Wednesday of each month in the C section of the Register.
I want to thank former Register publisher Jack Morgan, the late Doug Ernst, and my editor Jennifer Huffman for the support and encouragement.
I want to thank the hundreds of readers who have written or called me in the last thirty years. Your support and the support of my excellent office staff has been much appreciated.
I will miss approaching my keyboard with a puzzled concern every week and deciding on a topic. Thanks for reading.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
