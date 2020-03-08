Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Should you care what the financial markets do each day?

Investors are people, and people are often impatient. No one likes to wait in line or wait longer than they have to for something, especially today, when so much is just a click or two away.

This impatience also manifests itself in the financial markets.

When stocks slip, for example, some investors grow uneasy. Their impulse is to sell, get out, and get back in later. If they give in to that impulse, they may effectively pay a price.

Across the 30 years ended December 31, 2018, the Standard & Poor’s 500 posted averaged annual return of 10%.

During the same period, the average mutual fund stock investor realized a yearly return of just 4.1%. Why the difference? It could partly stem from impatience.

It’s important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results.

The return and principal value of stock prices will fluctuate over time as market conditions change. And shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Investors can worry too much.