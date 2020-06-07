Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Some life lessons are harder than others

I handed my professor my paper and said he wanted to see me. He quickly glanced at the paper and gave it back. Very casually and without any malice, he told me if this is what I had to offer, I should drop his class.

The classroom noise behind me got very quiet; the other students were listening very carefully.

I agreed to do better and quickly left the room. I was upset at the embarrassment and planned all types of revenge.

After I simmered down and began to see more clearly, it was bitter, but under a few layers of pride, I knew he was right. I was wasting time and money by not trying harder. I had received an occasional pep talk about effort before, but nothing like this. Thank goodness for the frankness that comes with tenure.

I worked extremely hard for the rest of that semester. Every paper I submitted was A-plus work. My final grade was still a B as I couldn't overcome the F on that first paper. It was the most crucial B I ever received.

Every assignment I ever had for the rest of my college career, I thought about that moment and tried harder. That unpleasant moment changed the trajectory of my life.