Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Some life lessons are harder than others

I drive by Napa High every morning on my way to work, and I have seen how they have altered the graduation ceremony to a drive-by process.
I am pleased to see the effort administrators put forward to provide a special graduation ceremony given the circumstance.
This year's graduation was probably the most unique since Napa High Class of 1997. That was the year of the Waterworld USA accident in Concord.
Many crossed the graduation stage on wheelchairs and crutches. Some didn't get to cross the stage at all.
Many grads will choose to attend college this fall. I'd like to share a story of my own college experience that may help you.
One of the most formative experiences of my life was also one of the most unpleasant. Formative experiences can be that way.
I had recently finished my general education courses and began my undergraduate major. I submitted my first assignment. It was sloppily written the night before, and I barely read the required material.
My professor marked up the first half of my assignment with a red pen. Halfway through, he wrote the words "see me after class" and didn't bother to mark up the second half of my paper.
With an increased heart rate, I approached my professor. I had a distance to walk before my next class, so I needed to get this over. This timing meant that most of my classmates were still in the room.
I handed my professor my paper and said he wanted to see me. He quickly glanced at the paper and gave it back. Very casually and without any malice, he told me if this is what I had to offer, I should drop his class.
The classroom noise behind me got very quiet; the other students were listening very carefully.
I agreed to do better and quickly left the room. I was upset at the embarrassment and planned all types of revenge.
After I simmered down and began to see more clearly, it was bitter, but under a few layers of pride, I knew he was right. I was wasting time and money by not trying harder. I had received an occasional pep talk about effort before, but nothing like this. Thank goodness for the frankness that comes with tenure.
I worked extremely hard for the rest of that semester. Every paper I submitted was A-plus work. My final grade was still a B as I couldn't overcome the F on that first paper. It was the most crucial B I ever received.
Every assignment I ever had for the rest of my college career, I thought about that moment and tried harder. That unpleasant moment changed the trajectory of my life.
One of the greatest things children can learn is the difference between good work and bad work. It doesn't matter if it is a sport, chores, schoolwork, or a job.
When you receive feedback that is harsher than you are accustomed to, don't take offense. Accept the advice, especially from experts who gained knowledge from decades of experience.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
