Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Teaching by example

“Teach your children to be good and, if necessary, use words.”

I've seen a thousand variations of that quote attributed to many people. Perhaps it is becoming cliché, but for now, the core message is still authoritative: lead by example.

With few opportunities to learn about finances, it is increasingly vital that we teach our children about money. For better or worse, the most powerful lessons about money come from home, and they are usually taught unknowingly.

One of the most important sentences that a parent can utter to their children contains four simple words: We can't afford it. This lone sentence teaches a child when the money isn't in the bank, the big screen isn't on the wall.

You can sometimes afford it but still probably shouldn't because it would expose your finances to greater risk. If a child sees their parents choose security over status or comfort, they will be at an advantage.

Recently my daughter asked why our home isn't as big as some of her friends; I could sense a little frustration and embarrassment in her words. That question was a great teaching opportunity. For her to hear and see the benefits that originate from living below one's means is precious.