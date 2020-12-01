Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Teaching by example

“Teach your children to be good and, if necessary, use words.”
I've seen a thousand variations of that quote attributed to many people. Perhaps it is becoming cliché, but for now, the core message is still authoritative: lead by example.
With few opportunities to learn about finances, it is increasingly vital that we teach our children about money. For better or worse, the most powerful lessons about money come from home, and they are usually taught unknowingly.
One of the most important sentences that a parent can utter to their children contains four simple words: We can't afford it. This lone sentence teaches a child when the money isn't in the bank, the big screen isn't on the wall.
You can sometimes afford it but still probably shouldn't because it would expose your finances to greater risk. If a child sees their parents choose security over status or comfort, they will be at an advantage.
Recently my daughter asked why our home isn't as big as some of her friends; I could sense a little frustration and embarrassment in her words. That question was a great teaching opportunity. For her to hear and see the benefits that originate from living below one's means is precious.
Saving for bigger ticket items provides another valuable lesson. I know my children would not be interested in all the budget details, but they are interested in fun vacations.
From time to time, I mention how much we have in the vacation budget and even let them see me transfer money in it. Sharing that information usually leads to entertaining discussions.
An exercise parents can do is let their children control a part of the budget. Planning dinner is fun and doesn't carry many risks. Watching kids work inside a budget can be amusing. If kids have seen their parents' budget, it may come naturally.
I have spoken with several parents whose finances are a mess. They don't feel they have the moral authority to coach their children concerning money.
Parents should not try and sugarcoat their finances; kids will see through it, but sometimes the best teachers are those who have blundered. A parent who coaches from their mistakes can be just as effective.
Debt is a controversial topic among the financially astute. Some people believe all debt is bad, while others think debt can be a great tool in the right situation.
Despite different feelings on debt, all parents should be very verbal about the dangers of credit cards. Credit card debt is a lesson that too many children discover only after being buried under a lifetime of high-interest payments.
Leading by example is not a new concept, but it is often neglected. Our materialistic society offers an abundance of poor financial lessons. If you don't counter bad lessons with good ones, the bad will take root.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
