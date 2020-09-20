Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: The 'new' Dow 30: what you need to know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is the most well recognized of all the stock market indexes. Almost every newscast, when mentioning the stock market, uses the Dow as its measuring tool.
But the Dow is not the best index to measure the overall market trends. It represents only 30 huge companies. Using it would be like measuring a baseball player’s batting average by only 30 “at-bats.”
The Dow has made critical changes to its starting lineup at the opening bell of the market on Aug. 31. Salesforce.com, Amgen Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. have replaced Exxon Mobil Corp., Pfizer Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Investors need to know that the changes took effect, so they have a better understanding of the financial markets. But it’s also important to note that the Dow has made several adjustments since it was first published in 1896, so a change to the Dow 30 line-up is nothing new.
The index changes were prompted by Dow component Apple Inc’s decision to split its stock 4-1, which also took effect on Aug. 31.
The Dow is a price-weighted index, meaning the 30 companies are weighted in proportion to their price per share. By splitting its shares, Apple effectively reduced its influence — and the entire technology sector’s impact— on the Dow. Apple’s move reduced the technology weighting within the Dow from nearly 28% to 20%. Adding Salesforce helps bolster the technology sector.
Before the split, Apple was the most influential component in the Dow, but after the split, it drops to 17th.
Some market analysts have said the changes make the index “more in tune with the new economy.”
The Dow’s changes reflect the growing influence of technology and the waning influence of the old economy. Oil and gas multinational Exxon, for example, joined the Dow in 1928.
It is interesting to note a few companies that made up the Dow 30 in 1928, the year the index expanded to 30 companies. It included the Nash Motor Company, Sears Roebuck & Company, and Victor Talking Machine Company.
That year, the Dow eliminated companies like Western Union, AT&T and the American Locomotive Company.
Change is nothing new for the Dow, and more changes will be coming. To more accurately measure the trends in the stock market, investors may want to use wider held indices like the S&P 500 or the NASDAQ. Remember that most investors use multiple research tools before investing in individual stocks or stock indices.
Watch now: Simple ways to save a little cash:
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.