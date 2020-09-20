Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: The 'new' Dow 30: what you need to know

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is the most well recognized of all the stock market indexes. Almost every newscast, when mentioning the stock market, uses the Dow as its measuring tool.

But the Dow is not the best index to measure the overall market trends. It represents only 30 huge companies. Using it would be like measuring a baseball player’s batting average by only 30 “at-bats.”

The Dow has made critical changes to its starting lineup at the opening bell of the market on Aug. 31. Salesforce.com, Amgen Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. have replaced Exxon Mobil Corp., Pfizer Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Investors need to know that the changes took effect, so they have a better understanding of the financial markets. But it’s also important to note that the Dow has made several adjustments since it was first published in 1896, so a change to the Dow 30 line-up is nothing new.

The index changes were prompted by Dow component Apple Inc’s decision to split its stock 4-1, which also took effect on Aug. 31.