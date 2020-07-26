Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: The pros and cons of early retirement plan rollovers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did you know you might take some or all of the money in your 401(k), 403(b), or 457 plan and roll it over into another type of retirement account?

Were you aware that you could do this while you are still working for your current employer – without any withholding or early withdrawal penalties?

Let’s look at how these rollovers can happen and the pros and cons of making them.

If your plan provides this choice, you must first pay attention to the rules.

Distributions from 401(k) plans and most other employer-sponsored retirement plans are taxed as ordinary income, and if you take one before age 59 and-a-half, a 10% federal income tax penalty commonly applies (The 2020 CARES Act allows one-time exceptions to penalties this year.)

Also, 20% of the withdrawn amount is withheld for tax. Generally, once you reach age 72, you must take required minimum distributions.

You may take money out of your plan in your 50s or 60s, while still working, via an in-service non-hardship withdrawal by arranging a direct rollover of these assets to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA), avoid both the 10% penalty and the 20% tax withholding.