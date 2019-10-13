Many years ago, I owned an old red Jeep. Through many adventures, I became emotionally attached to that old car, and I regret selling it.
I still look at red Jeeps on the road to see if it might be mine. It never is.
I wasn't an outstanding owner to that jeep, at least not at first. One day, I pulled up to a stop sign and noticed my brakes squeak. Rather than replace the worn-out brake pads, I decided to turn up the radio, so I didn't have to hear the worsening squeak.
Before long, the embarrassing squeak was replaced by a metal-on-metal grinding sound.
Finally, I decided to take the Jeep in for new brake pads, but I had ignored the problem for too long. My neglect had caused a lot of damage. New brake pads would have cost a couple of hundred bucks; now, I was spending over a thousand to repair all the additional damage.
I thought I couldn't afford new brake pads. As it turns out, I could no longer afford to ignore obvious warning signs.
This little lesson has proven right throughout my life and in many ways, beyond essential car maintenance. The near-universal truth is that maintaining something is usually a lot cheaper and easier than replacing it.
There are several areas in our lives that many of us neglect, and the cost can severely damage our financial lives.
We all neglect people we love from time to time. This can ultimately lead to real heartache, but also loss of money. Divorce is expensive.
Of course, relationships are complicated, and it isn't fair to say that all divorce is caused by neglect, but some are. Don't ignore your loved ones.
Another costly form of neglect occurs in our professions. Many people stop improving their skills and then watch helplessly as more qualified and skilled people to get ahead.
There isn't a profession in existence that can't be executed better by someone trying to get a little better every day.
Our health is another thing that can't be neglected. Mental, physical, and other aspects of our health should not be ignored. Poor health is a significant factor in retirees running out of money.
Adopting the proactive nature of maintaining things is easier said than done. Humans are great at recognizing things that pose an immediate danger, were not so good at remembering things that are important, but less urgent.
The late famous business guru Steven Covey had a lot to say about paying attention to things that are important, but not urgent.
Covey created a time management matrix to help people see how important it is to dedicate our time to tasks that are important but less urgent.
Examine how you use your time and see if you are paying attention to the essential things in your life.
Spending time on people and things that are truly important will be the most significant investment you will ever make.