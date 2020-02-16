Personal finances can be a manifestation of deeply held beliefs, and those beliefs are not easily changed.
In marriage, the effects of differing opinions can be crushing. Honeymoon euphoria can succumb to opposing ideas of what money represents and how it should be used.
Money is never an end in and of itself; it always represents a need. To some, money is an avenue to social acceptance. To others, it creates security.
Even if couples can decipher each other's needs, it doesn't always lead to acceptance.
Here are few ideas to help make that path more manageable.
Use an adviser. An adviser can not only offer sound advice, but they can serve as an intermediary for a couple that is having trouble agreeing about money.
Advisers are usually good at reading people, and they can simplify complicated topics. This guidance can be useful when complex ideas and feelings are at odds.
Make a plan and refer to it often. Financial plans can be an excellent platform for decision making. Disagreements can be clarified through the context of a financial plan.
Don't allow an outdated plan to dictate all your choices; plans should be updated and accommodate several scenarios. It helps to think of a financial plan as a road map rather than a blueprint. A road map allows for changes and alternate routes more efficiently.
Communicate all the time. People often think better communication is an enhanced ability to convince others why they are right.
Improved communication usually means improved listening, not better arguing. If money creates issues in a relationship, seek first to understand why that loved one feels the way they do.
When one party wants to deviate from the budget or plan, this should be discussed.
Keeping secrets will only lead to more significant issues. It is essential to be approachable and open-minded when these events arise. Many people will keep secrets to avoid arguments or belittlement.
Be prepared to give a little. Money habits are not superficial. They are deeply rooted in our past and psychology. If we try to separate from them abruptly, the consequences can be harmful.
Keep in mind that some of your deepest feelings about wealth may not be universally correct. You shouldn't try and force someone to separate their money habits too quickly.
Your spouse may be wired contrary to you, but those feelings are equally as powerful. You must be willing to negotiate.
In my marriage, I often think the best long-term decision is the one that leads to the most money.
My wife frequently reminds me that creating memories is more important than money. Having different opinions doesn't always indicate a disaster.
Sometimes, opposites make the best teams.