Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Understanding COVID-19 stimulus benefits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Eligibility for stimulus checks is based on income levels from 2018 tax filings, or 2019 for those who have already filed. Some Americans are under income thresholds and not required to file an income tax return.

It is expected that the federal government will use Social Security and pension records to make sure all those eligible receive a check.

There are rumors that some will slip through the cracks. I would recommend that those who don't usually file income taxes to file for 2018 or 2019 as a token to make sure they won't miss out.

There is disagreement on when checks will be mailed, but some have stated as early as the first week of April.

The current bill also increases unemployment insurance, which will affect millions. The stimulus bill will pay $600 a week on top of state unemployment benefits.

The level of unemployment benefits is still a debated issue and may change before the final bill is signed. Some in Congress are worried that the combination of federal and state unemployment benefits will entice lower-paid workers to seek to be laid off rather than work.

If you have been laid off, file for benefits quickly, some offices are working with skeleton crews and have been overrun.