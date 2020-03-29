Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Understanding COVID-19 stimulus benefits

Editor's note: This column was written before the stimulus bill was passed by both houses of Congress and signed by President Trump.
Last week, the Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus plan. Four senators were under quarantine and unable to vote; the other 96 voted unanimously to pass the bill.
The stimulus bill has now made its way to the House of Representatives. Last Friday, The House of Representatives was still debating certain parts of the bill and having trouble finding enough votes to have a quorum.
There are a few provisions that have caused concern and may change before the final bill passes, but here are several essential parts that will affect most Americans.
Most Americans can expect to receive a stimulus check for $1,200. Couples can expect $2,400. Those with children will receive another $500 per child. These numbers mean that a family of four can expect $3,400.
However, there is an income test.
Unmarried individuals will see their $1,200 decrease gradually if they make more than $75,000 per year, $150,000 for couples. Single Americans with income of more than $99,000 are not eligible, $198,000 for couples.
These income limits are tough for many Napans. While $100,000 of income provides a good living in many parts of the country, in Napa, that is middle class.
Eligibility for stimulus checks is based on income levels from 2018 tax filings, or 2019 for those who have already filed. Some Americans are under income thresholds and not required to file an income tax return.
It is expected that the federal government will use Social Security and pension records to make sure all those eligible receive a check.
There are rumors that some will slip through the cracks. I would recommend that those who don't usually file income taxes to file for 2018 or 2019 as a token to make sure they won't miss out.
There is disagreement on when checks will be mailed, but some have stated as early as the first week of April.
The current bill also increases unemployment insurance, which will affect millions. The stimulus bill will pay $600 a week on top of state unemployment benefits.
The level of unemployment benefits is still a debated issue and may change before the final bill is signed. Some in Congress are worried that the combination of federal and state unemployment benefits will entice lower-paid workers to seek to be laid off rather than work.
If you have been laid off, file for benefits quickly, some offices are working with skeleton crews and have been overrun.
There are also more complicated provisions for employers to obtain forgivable loans if they agree not to lay off employees.
It is clear from this bill that our federal government is hoping this terrible pandemic will be over in a few months. If we are careless and the virus continues to spread, we may need another round of stimulus, and we may not be able to afford it.
Be safe and stay at home.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155. MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
