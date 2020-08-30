Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Update your insurance coverage

Several weeks ago, I had a quick phone call with a client. He lived on a large piece of land in Sonoma County and was busy preparing his home to prevent a wildfire.
He cut grass, trimmed trees, and implemented several other measures to reduce his risk of fire. His preparation occurred before the lightning warnings came.
He called me last week to announce his home burned down.
As expected, he was distraught. Many memories were utterly incinerated. Luckily, his friends and family have shown up in droves to help and show support. Good things do come from disaster.
Six months before his home burned to the ground, he had a feeling that he should check his homeowner's insurance policy. He, like many homeowners, hadn't given his policy much of a thought in years.
As he examined the policy, he discovered he was drastically underinsured. He owned the home for a long time and never adjusted the coverage. Not only did the home increase in value, so did the contents of his home.
He spoke with his agent and updated his policy to cover his needs better. He told me that if he hadn't changed his policy, this fire would have made his financial life unrecoverable.
This story provides an essential lesson for all of us, even if we do not own a home.
It is typical for people to get a policy and then never pay attention until they use the policy or no longer need it.
Ensuring your homeowner's policy has adequate building coverage is at the heart of this exercise, but there are other things to know.
A homeowner policy will cover the building; there will also be a certain coverage for the building's contents. You will want to make sure your policy covers your personal items, but this can be more complicated than you think.
Certain items in your home can be limited in coverage. While you are examining your homeowner's policy, make sure you know which items are not covered or only covered partially. Discuss the shortfalls with your insurer.
Another little-understood aspect of a homeowner's policy is the liability portion. A typical homeowner's policy will have a line for liability, which typically protects the homeowner from lawsuits from accidents on the property.
It is crucial to make sure you have enough liability coverage; otherwise, you may be forced to cover expenses out of pocket.
Those with deeper pockets need to consider an umbrella policy. These are liability policies that cover an individual's liability above what typical homeowners or auto policy cover.
Renters desperately need renters insurance as it will cover many of the things discussed above.
I hope this column motivates you to take a closer look at all your policies. Many aspects of insurance can be better understood when working with a professional.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
