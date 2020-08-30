Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Update your insurance coverage

It is typical for people to get a policy and then never pay attention until they use the policy or no longer need it.

Ensuring your homeowner's policy has adequate building coverage is at the heart of this exercise, but there are other things to know.

A homeowner policy will cover the building; there will also be a certain coverage for the building's contents. You will want to make sure your policy covers your personal items, but this can be more complicated than you think.

Certain items in your home can be limited in coverage. While you are examining your homeowner's policy, make sure you know which items are not covered or only covered partially. Discuss the shortfalls with your insurer.

Another little-understood aspect of a homeowner's policy is the liability portion. A typical homeowner's policy will have a line for liability, which typically protects the homeowner from lawsuits from accidents on the property.

It is crucial to make sure you have enough liability coverage; otherwise, you may be forced to cover expenses out of pocket.

Those with deeper pockets need to consider an umbrella policy. These are liability policies that cover an individual's liability above what typical homeowners or auto policy cover.