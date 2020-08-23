Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: What are stock splits?

Two high-profile companies—Apple and Tesla—announced stock splits in the past few weeks, which makes it a great time to discuss what’s involved when a company announces a stock split.
Remember, any companies mentioned are for illustrative purposes only. It should not be considered a solicitation for the purchase or sale of the securities. Any investment should follow your objectives, time frame and risk tolerance.
The Securities and Exchange Commission says, “Companies often split shares of their stock to try to make them more affordable to individual investors. Unlike an issuance of new shares, a stock split does not dilute the ownership interests of existing shareholders.”
Apple Inc. announced that the 4-for-1 split of its common stock and trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31.
Tesla Inc. plans a 5-for-1 split, which also is scheduled to trade on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31.
When a company declares a stock split, a shareholder’s total market value will remain the same.
For example, say you own 100 shares of a company that trades at $200 per share. If the company declares a 2 for 1 stock split, you will own 200 shares at $100 per share immediately after the split.
If the company pays a dividend, your dividends paid per share will also fall proportionately.
So why do companies consider a stock split?
The biggest reason is that the price of the shares has grown so high that investors find it hard to buy the shares.
Let’s say a stock price has grown to $400 per share. If I have $2,000 to invest, then I can buy only five shares.
Most stocks are purchased in lots of at least 100 shares. To buy 100 shares at $400 per share would require $40,000. This would not be affordable for many individual investors.
Stocks splits are common when it comes to high-priced individual stocks.
Will the stock price rise after a split? No one knows, but it is not uncommon for recently split shares to rise.
There is also a “reverse stock split.”
If a company declares a reverse split, it plans to reduce the number of outstanding shares, such as a 1-for-2 split. A reverse stock split occurs with companies that believe their stock price is too low to attract investors.
Will more companies consider a stock split? That’s hard to say. Some companies prefer a higher stock price.
Perhaps the best-known high-priced stock is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. It’s Class A shares trade for more than $300,000 a share. How many shares do you want to buy at that price?
In the days leading to a stock split, you’re likely to hear a lot of opinions about the companies. Over the years, we have found that it’s best to ignore that chatter and stick with an investment approach that’s in line with your situation.
Watch now: Crazy ways you can save money!
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners. Reach them at 254-0155 or MillsWealth.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG), a registered investment adviser.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.