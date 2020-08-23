Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: What are stock splits?

So why do companies consider a stock split?

The biggest reason is that the price of the shares has grown so high that investors find it hard to buy the shares.

Let’s say a stock price has grown to $400 per share. If I have $2,000 to invest, then I can buy only five shares.

Most stocks are purchased in lots of at least 100 shares. To buy 100 shares at $400 per share would require $40,000. This would not be affordable for many individual investors.

Stocks splits are common when it comes to high-priced individual stocks.

Will the stock price rise after a split? No one knows, but it is not uncommon for recently split shares to rise.

There is also a “reverse stock split.”

If a company declares a reverse split, it plans to reduce the number of outstanding shares, such as a 1-for-2 split. A reverse stock split occurs with companies that believe their stock price is too low to attract investors.

Will more companies consider a stock split? That’s hard to say. Some companies prefer a higher stock price.