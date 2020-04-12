Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: What Dr. Seuss and your bank statement may have in common

For the price of $3, McBean places stars on the Plain-Belly-Sneetches, and of course, they line up eagerly.

Once the original Star-Belly- Sneetches see the Plain-Belly-Sneetches happily sporting their new stars, they decide that stars are no longer desirable.

Sylvester McMonkey McBean is ready to help and has a machine that will take stars off Sneetch bellies. McBean’s star-erasing price is $10, and the Star-Belly-Sneetches line up.

As you might guess, chaos quickly ensues as the Sneetches line up and pay so rapidly they lose track of which style is more desirable.

When they finally run out of money, Sylvester McMonkey McBean drives away with a vehicle full of cash. In the happy end, the Sneetches decide it no longer matters who has stars on their bellies and who doesn’t.

The economic aspect is easy to grasp. Unfortunately, mistakes are something we spot easily in others, but not in ourselves. It takes a very humble person to look inward.

Large organizations spend billions, turning us into Sneetches. They hire smart advertising agencies whose sole purpose is to make us feel inadequate so that we buy their restoring product.