Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: What Dr. Seuss and your bank statement may have in common

In light of all of the bad news we have recently faced, I thought I would share something more lighthearted and fun—something not about the coronavirus.
Dr. Seuss was the pen name of Theodor Seuss Geisel. Geisel became famous for his children’s books like “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Cat in the Hat.”
Dr. Seuss has sold more than 600 million copies of his many beloved books. His influence is immeasurable.
Despite his popularity, I was never much of a fan. As a child, I thought the books were strange and the characters seemed weird.
There was one book, though, that I cherish to this day and often read to my kids. This book isn’t even on his top 10 list for sales, and many people, to whom I tell about this book, have never heard of it. This book is “The Sneetches.”
“The Sneetches” was published in 1961 following Seuss’s more popular “Green Eggs and Ham.”
“The Sneetches” is a story about beach dwelling creatures called, of course, Sneetches.
The Sneetches face a problem of inequality as some Sneetches are born with stars on their bellies while the rest are plain. Of course, those Star-Belly-Sneetches are a snooty bunch who are offensively exclusive.
Eventually, another Seussian creature arrives with a solution. Sylvester McMonkey McBean brings a machine that puts stars on the bellies of the Plain-Belly-Sneetches.
For the price of $3, McBean places stars on the Plain-Belly-Sneetches, and of course, they line up eagerly.
Once the original Star-Belly- Sneetches see the Plain-Belly-Sneetches happily sporting their new stars, they decide that stars are no longer desirable.
Sylvester McMonkey McBean is ready to help and has a machine that will take stars off Sneetch bellies. McBean’s star-erasing price is $10, and the Star-Belly-Sneetches line up.
As you might guess, chaos quickly ensues as the Sneetches line up and pay so rapidly they lose track of which style is more desirable.
When they finally run out of money, Sylvester McMonkey McBean drives away with a vehicle full of cash. In the happy end, the Sneetches decide it no longer matters who has stars on their bellies and who doesn’t.
The economic aspect is easy to grasp. Unfortunately, mistakes are something we spot easily in others, but not in ourselves. It takes a very humble person to look inward.
Large organizations spend billions, turning us into Sneetches. They hire smart advertising agencies whose sole purpose is to make us feel inadequate so that we buy their restoring product.
Every so often, we all need to spend a quiet moment with our bank statement. Don’t glance at it, but take time and look for patterns. Ponder over your significant purchases and try to examine your motivations.
I have 10 copies of “The Sneetches” on my shelf at home. They are collecting dust and not doing much good.
I will give a free copy to the first 10 people who contact my office by phone or email. First come, first serve and only one copy per person.
