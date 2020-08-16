Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: What’s inside your credit score?

The second most significant factor is the amounts owed. If a credit rating agency sees that your debt levels are increasing to a point where your budget might be getting tight, they will lower your credit score. Even if you have a history of making timely payments, excessive debt makes you a higher risk. You are just one sickness or job loss away from missing a lot of payments.

The third-largest factor in your credit score is your length of history. If you are young and have not proven yourself to the agencies, you will have a lower rating. I have seen very wealthy individuals struggle to get small loans simply because they didn't have a history of making payments.

Occasionally, I encourage young individuals to apply for a credit card to make a few payments and begin the process of creating history.

Two smaller factors in the credit score are credit mix and new credit. The credit mix is the various types of debt and payments you make. Having tons of credit card debt will hurt more than having the same amount in a home mortgage. The new credit factor has to do with your recent actions. If the agencies see that you are rapidly getting into further debt, they will lower your credit score.