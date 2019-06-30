Last year, I received a call from someone with broken English who claimed to be the IRS and wanted an immediate credit card payment to ensure I wouldn’t go to prison. I had a little fun with them.
Not all thieves are easily recognizable. Sometimes the fraud is perpetuated by someone we know and trust so explicitly that it hurts. This type of fraud is known as affinity fraud.
Affinity fraud is a type of financial fraud that targets a particular group such as a religion, ethnic minority or family. The fraudsters usually hold positions of power or trust inside these communities, and they use that power to great harm.
Affinity fraud is dangerous because of the trust factor. It is natural not to trust something different or unknown, but when we know and trust the fraudster, we let our guard down. Affinity fraud is similar to hunters using decoys or calls to lure their prey.
Religious affinity fraud is one of the most common. Many religions have a distinct hierarchy and culture that people learn to trust. When a fraudster plays the part well, they can quickly earn the trust of strangers and long-time friends alike.
Ethnic minorities are also especially susceptible. When people live in a foreign country, they often gravitate towards people of their culture. Birds of a feather flock together. This desire for familiarity can open the door to thieves and worse, who will take advantage of that trust.
Affinity fraud can also happen inside families, professions, or any other groups that have a distinct culture with unique challenges and issues.
I think there is something primeval in our desire to trust, because of this affinity fraud will always exist. However, there are several things we can do to minimize the chance of being duped.
Affinity fraud requires trust, so don’t. Check everything! Check people, companies, and anything else to make sure you are putting your money in a real investment.
Working with people who have long track records is not a bad idea. People with long track records have usually done things the right way and fight to protect their hard-earned reputation.
Experience is a good indicator, but no guarantee of honesty. Bernie Madoff also had decades of experience.
Ask the competition. Most financial professionals I know will be respectful when asked about their competition. However, if they hear something fishy, they will tell you. Ask multiple professionals about potential investments.
Be very suspect when high rates of returns are offered. When people offer double-digit rates of return, especially those in the teens or higher. If someone has a way to earn that high of a return, it would be unlikely they would need your money.
When a stranger is pitching an investment idea, many of the things I mentioned above come naturally. You need to force yourself to think objectively when an investment is presented by someone you trust.
The FBI and Securities and Exchange Commission both have useful educational resources for learning some of the warning signs. Some states have created white collar crime databases that require registration similar to sex offender lists. Check them all.