If you live long enough, you will probably experience a robbery. It has happened to me several times.
Once I came to my office on a Saturday to pick up some documents I needed for an early Monday meeting. I walked into the office and it looked a little disheveled. A few things looked out of place and a few drawers were pulled out.
I didn’t think much about it until I noticed a rear door was open.
We had been robbed.
I immediately called the police and within a few minutes an officer was at my door. As we walked through the office, we surmised that I probably interrupted the actual burglary and the thieves used the rear entrance to exit as I came through the front door.
After a careful inventory we discovered a loss of over $20,000. It would have been more if I hadn’t arrived.
Luckily, we were insured. It took a while, but we were eventually made whole, except for the deductible.
The bottom line was a feeling of being violated. Some stranger has prowled around our holdings and they took what they deemed valuable. It could have been much worse.
It’s great to have insurance against damage and loss, but if you can’t show proof of your possessions, it may result in a protracted settlement process with your insurance company.
Four tips for creating an inventory
Creating an inventory may take a bit of upfront work, but it can pay future benefits in smoothing the claims settlement process with your insurer as well as increase the potential of receiving the maximum payment possible.
Tip #1 – make a video of your possessions.
A visual record of your possessions is the best proof of ownership. When videoing your home contents or office, make sure you are methodical and thorough in going through all your rooms and storage spaces. Speak while you are taping to describe each item; include any relevant information, i.e., “This is a signed first edition of 'Moby Dick.'"
Tip #2 – document value of your items.
Scan or video receipts of the items in your home. Indicate the make and model where appropriate. If you have artwork or antiques, consider creating a record of any appraisal you may have received on your collectibles.
Tip #3 – secure your inventory.
An inventory doesn’t help much if you keep it in the house and your home burns to the ground. If your video is digital (highly recommended), consider storing the file in a “cloud” account rather than on your computer, or alternately, on a USB stick stored in a safety deposit box.
Tip #4 – keep your inventory updated.
Failure to regularly update your inventory may mean unintentionally leaving off expensive new purchases.
Get started by asking your insurance agent if they have an inventory checklist, which may help you remember to include items that you might otherwise overlook.
Recovering from burglary is a lot of work, but well worth the effort if you lose everything to a fire, earthquake or theft.