Tax season is coming fast, so start gathering tax information and look for incoming tax documents in the mail.
In late 2017, our elected leaders made significant changes to the tax code. Some changes in the code were immediate and visible, but many others will become apparent only at filing time.
To avoid an unpleasant surprise, read this column and call tax professionals if you have any concerns.
These changes are vast, and I can’t address them all, but I hope to relay some of the changes that will likely affect most people. Some taxpayers will not like the changes they see.
Many Americans will see a decrease in their taxes as the brackets have shifted favorably. This change means that Americans can earn more income before their money is taxed at higher brackets. There are also some key credits and deductions that have become more favorable.
Another benefit for many taxpayers will be the doubling of the standard deduction.
In 2017, joint filers who didn’t itemize received a $12,700 standard deduction. Beginning in 2018, the joint standard deduction will be $24,000. Single filers will see their standard deduction jump to $12,000 from $6,500.
While many Americans will see their taxes go down, not all the changes are beneficial.
Personal exemption deductions are eliminated.
Last year, taxpayers received a $4,050 deduction per person. In 2017, a family of five would have received a $20,250 deduction. Not anymore. Larger families will miss this deduction.
A few other common deductions will be limited.
State and local tax will have a $10,000 deduction maximum. State and local tax are often referred to as SALT taxes.
This is terrible news for high-income states like California. It is even worse for taxpayers with high home values.
Let’s suppose that last year a local Napa resident paid $15,000 in state income tax and $8,000 in property tax.
In a typical tax year that would amount to a combined $23,000 deduction. Now, that deduction is limited to $10,000. No matter how much an individual pays in state and local taxes, they will be limited to $10,000.
Mortgage interest deduction will also be limited. Mortgage interest from new debt can only be deducted on $750,000 of debt.
This limit is just for new mortgage debt. Prior mortgages are grandfathered.
To round out some changes, the Child Tax Credit can now be up to $2,000, and 529 plans can be used for education expenses before college.
These tax changes are significant and complicated.
There is no universal line you can draw in the sand to demonstrate who will experience an increase or decrease in taxes, but it does seem that states with higher real estate values and higher incomes are in greater danger than others.
There will likely be a sizeable minority of Napa residents who are going to experience an increase in taxes.