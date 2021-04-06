Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Would you pass this financial fitness quiz?

Self-help guru Jim Rohn once stated that we are an average of the five people we spend most of the time. This idea quickly gained popularity but was also criticized by others.

I don’t think Rohn’s idea was backed by scientific evidence but was an attempt to make people think about whom they allow themselves to be influenced. People need to choose influencers that will elevate their lives for good.

I would encourage everyone to do an inventory of those they affiliate with. Are our closest associates an influence for good? Occasionally kicking people out of your life may be necessary, but usually, becoming the influencer for good is a better choice.

Financially, there IS scientific evidence that the finances of those around us significantly influence our decisions. People adopt the financial habits of those with whom they affiliate most closely.

That adoption of financial habits has been the cause of many lifting themselves up and also the cause of others remaining in intergenerational poverty.

For some reason, it has always been easier to see others’ faults than to see our own. For that reason, people are often unaware when they make terrible financial decisions that significantly diminish their options in life.