In 2009, a boom truck was hired to help bury a South Carolina man named Lonnie Holloway. A boom truck is a large truck with a crane attached to the bed. Some boom trucks are capable of lifting tens of thousands of pounds.
In this case, the boom truck was not used to lift, but to lower.
Holloway wasn’t an extraordinarily large man. The boom truck was hired because Lonnie’s final wish was to be buried inside his 1973 Pontiac Catalina.
Lonnie also wanted his firearm collection buried with him. The guns were placed on the passenger seat of the Pontiac before it was lowered. Once buried, a large concrete slab was placed over Lonnie’s unusually large grave to deter thieves.
Humans have very diverse beliefs about the afterlife. I suppose it makes the prospect of death less frightening. Perhaps Lonnie will be cruising in his Catalina while the rest of us walk, but I have my doubts.
Individual states have a process for making sure a decedent’s assets arrive in their proper place. This process is called probate.
That is the first problem with probate. The state decides what the proper place is for decedent’s assets. Neither the decedent or surviving family may agree with how the state settles things, but without the right documents, the state will follow their process.
Another problem with probate is that it takes time. Even seemingly simple estates can get caught up in bureaucratic red tape which can delay an inheritance for long periods.
Probate also costs money. In the absence of proper documents like a trust or will, the court will appoint a person to settle the estate. Sometimes this designated person will charge fees that can be much higher than the cost an attorney will charge for a proper estate plan.
Finally, probate is much less private than an estate settled with proper documents. All kinds of people can access court documents created through probate. These documents can contain very private information that people may not want public.
Generally, the best way to avoid probate and all the nightmarish scenarios it brings it is to have a good estate plan. Having an estate plan often means working with an attorney to get the proper documents in place that align with the wishes and needs of an individual or family.
The documents in an estate plan can vary, but some common documents are a will, trust, and a living will, among others. Use a good attorney to help navigate all the possibilities and options.
Many people procrastinate creating an estate plan because it costs time and money. I can emphatically say that the cost of building a proper estate plan is worth it. The time, money, and heartache an estate plan will save you and your loved ones is enormous.
I have worked with dozens of local estate planning attorneys and have always been impressed by their expertise. If you have procrastinated setting up a proper estate plan, let today be the last.