Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Young adults boomeranging back home

It was recently reported that over half of all young adults are now living with their parents.
This reported homecoming is partly due to financial difficulties caused by COVID-19, but these numbers were growing before COVID-19. Young adults are considered age 18 to 29.
This is the highest level of young adults living at home since the Great Depression.
The young are easy targets, and heaping criticism on them isn't productive or helpful in a finance column, so I'll try to stick with something more productive.
Kids move back in for various reasons. It is essential to differentiate those who move home to save a little extra money and fully dependent on parents.
Short-term stays can probably be absorbed in the budget seamlessly for most.
Long-term stays may require changes to budgeting and may even change retirement plans. Revisit retirement projections and meet with financial advisers as necessary.
Parents who have adult children living at home who are fully dependent financially may need to work longer and extend life insurance coverage.
Parents should reach out to insurance agents to see if they can save on consolidating auto insurance and discuss changes to liability, health and disability coverages.
Parents should also learn about dependent rules to see if there are any available tax breaks.
I know many parents love to help their children when they are in need, but long-term stays need to have conditions. Parents should place requirements for children who are fully capable of self-sufficiency yet enjoy living at home.
Charge rent, make chore lists, and help set goals and long-term plans.
These items may feel like an imposition to the young adults, but giving a free ride may create long-term dependency.
Special needs situations should be approached with greater care and less pressure. Physical and mental health issues are more critical than financial lessons.
I recently read a story where a researcher brought a large number of new parents and empty-nesters together.
At first, the groups were separate. The young parents were asked questions about their future and if they looked forward to the kids growing up and moving out. Many had already made plans and goals for their free time.
The empty-nesters were also asked questions about their time as young parents and if they missed having young children.
They likewise pined for the past and missed having kids at home—many of them cherished time with their grandkids.
The two groups were then brought together for a laugh. Many of their responses were juxtaposed into a video that all watched together. As they say, the grass is always greener.
My oldest child recently started her freshman year if high school. Yesterday, she was holding my hand as I walked her to preschool. My stomach dropped a little when I realized how fast the next four years would pass.
Adult children are less open to being parented, but you have some leverage if they live under your roof.
Tom and John Mills are registered investment advisers and certified financial planners.
