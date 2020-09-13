Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Young adults boomeranging back home

Parents should also learn about dependent rules to see if there are any available tax breaks.

I know many parents love to help their children when they are in need, but long-term stays need to have conditions. Parents should place requirements for children who are fully capable of self-sufficiency yet enjoy living at home.

Charge rent, make chore lists, and help set goals and long-term plans.

These items may feel like an imposition to the young adults, but giving a free ride may create long-term dependency.

Special needs situations should be approached with greater care and less pressure. Physical and mental health issues are more critical than financial lessons.

I recently read a story where a researcher brought a large number of new parents and empty-nesters together.

At first, the groups were separate. The young parents were asked questions about their future and if they looked forward to the kids growing up and moving out. Many had already made plans and goals for their free time.

The empty-nesters were also asked questions about their time as young parents and if they missed having young children.