Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Your annual financial to-do list

What financial, business, or life priorities do you need to address for the coming year?
Now is an excellent time to think about the investing, saving, or budgeting methods you could employ toward specific objectives, from building your retirement fund to managing your taxes.
You have plenty of choices. Here are a few ideas to consider:
--Can you contribute more to your retirement plans this year?
In 2020, the contribution limit for a Roth or traditional individual retirement account (IRA) remains at $6,000 ($7,000 for those making “catch-up” contributions).
Your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) may affect how much you can put into a Roth IRA: singles and heads of household with MAGI above $139,000 and joint filers with MAGI above $206,000 cannot make 2020 Roth contributions.
--Make a charitable gift.
You can claim the deduction on your tax return, provided you itemize your deductions with Schedule A. The paper trail is essential here. If you give cash, you need to document it.
--See if you can take a home office deduction for your small business.
If you are a small-business owner, you may want to investigate this. You may be able to legitimately write off expenses linked to the portion of your home used to exclusively conduct your business.
--Open an HSA.
A Health Savings Account (HSA) works a bit like your workplace retirement account. There are also some HSA rules and limitations to consider.
You are limited to a $3,550 contribution for 2020 if you are single, $7,100 if you have a spouse or family. Those limits jump by a $1,000 “catch-up” limit for each person in the household over age 55.
--Are you marrying in 2020?
If so, why not review the beneficiaries of your retirement accounts and other assets? When considering your marriage, you may want to make changes to the relevant beneficiary forms. The same goes for your insurance coverage.
--Consider the tax impact of any future transactions.
Are you planning to sell any real estate this year? Are you starting a business? Do you think you might exercise a stock option?
Might any large commissions or bonuses come your way in 2020? Do you anticipate selling an investment that is held outside of a tax-deferred account?
If you are retired, and in your seventies, remember your RMDs. In other words, Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from traditional retirement accounts. There is a new development to report on this, as the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act just altered a key rule about these mandatory withdrawals.
Under the SECURE ACT, in most circumstances, once you reach age 72, you must begin taking RMDs from most types of these accounts. The previous “starting age” was 70½.
This new RMD rule applies only to those who will turn 70½ in 2020 or later. If you were 70½ when 2019 ended, you must take your initial RMD(s) by April 1, 2020, at the latest.
Vow to focus on being healthier and wealthier in 2020.
