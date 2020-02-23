Tom and John Mills' Common Cents: Your annual financial to-do list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

--Open an HSA.

A Health Savings Account (HSA) works a bit like your workplace retirement account. There are also some HSA rules and limitations to consider.

You are limited to a $3,550 contribution for 2020 if you are single, $7,100 if you have a spouse or family. Those limits jump by a $1,000 “catch-up” limit for each person in the household over age 55.

--Are you marrying in 2020?

If so, why not review the beneficiaries of your retirement accounts and other assets? When considering your marriage, you may want to make changes to the relevant beneficiary forms. The same goes for your insurance coverage.

--Consider the tax impact of any future transactions.

Are you planning to sell any real estate this year? Are you starting a business? Do you think you might exercise a stock option?

Might any large commissions or bonuses come your way in 2020? Do you anticipate selling an investment that is held outside of a tax-deferred account?