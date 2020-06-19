Comcast is extending its free internet for low-income customers as the coronavirus pandemic drags on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PHILADELPHIA — Comcast will continue to offer 60 days of free internet service for new low-income customers, as the coronavirus pandemic drags on and forces consumers to study and work from home.

The cable giant is extending the broadband offering through the end of the year. It was initially set to expire June 30. The company cited schools possibly relying on remote learning when they reopen in the fall.

The 60 days of free service are for customers who sign up for Comcast's low-income broadband program, called Internet Essentials. The service costs $9.95 a month after that period and provides download speeds of 25 mbps and upload speeds of 3 mbps.

As of March 31, roughly 32,000 customers signed up for the free service during the first quarter of this year, according to an earnings report.

"Now more than ever, connectivity has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for students, important news and information about their community and the world, telehealth applications, or to stay in touch with family and friends," Dana Strong, president of consumer services for Comcast's Xfinity unit, said in a statement.