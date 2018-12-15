More than 60 donors, supporters, partners, families, child care providers, volunteers, current and former board members and community members attended Thanks-4-Giving, Community Resources for Children’s 40th anniversary celebration.
The gathering was held at the CRC Toy Library and Early Learning Center in Napa on Nov. 28.
The appreciation event was also a reunion for former CRC staff, board members and community members working in the field of early learning.
Carole Kent, the founding board member of Community Resources for Children (CRC) was honored and acknowledged for being a pioneer in emphasizing the importance of “quality” child care 40 years ago, a vision that helps guide CRC to this day.
Former CRC Executive Director Diana Short was honored for her 20 years of leading the organization, and Leslie Gevurtz, current board chair, was honored for her commitment, dedication and contributions to CRC.
Finally, Senator Bill Dodd thanked CRC for 40 years of outstanding service by presenting a resolution co-signed by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry.
A representative from Congressman Mike Thompson’s office presented a Congressional Record Statement in honor of the 40th anniversary.
Almost $10,000 was raised from event sponsors and donors for school readiness and parent-child engagement programs in the Toy Library and Early Learning Center.