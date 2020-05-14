Compline owners offers meals for those in need

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first thing Matt Stamp and Ryan Stetins, co-owners of Compline Restaurant and Wine Bar did when the Coronavirus changed our lives, was figure out how they could help.

Within the first week, they started delivering hot, nutritious balanced meals to front-line hospital workers and other first responders at no charge to them. In the two months they’ve been at it, they’ve delivered over 5,000 meals.

“It’s been extremely gratifying,” said Stamp. “Now we are looking at ways to extend help to people in our local industry family who are suffering.” So, in the tradition of restaurant ‘family meals,’ “We invite everyone in our local industry who has lost their job to join us for a daily family meal."

Starting May 13, Compline offers meals for takeout from their patio from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, for only $5. The meals are designed to be reheated, and portions are generous. It’s all first-come, first-served – Compline will prepare and sell 100 meals a day.

Anyone who is unemployed is eligible. Customers can use their state-provided EDD debit card or pay cash.

These aren’t just PB&J sandwiches, either. Menus have included lamb tagine with rice, carnitas tacos, salsa verde and beans and rice and pasta bolognese with beef.