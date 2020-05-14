Compline owners offers meals for those in need

The first thing Matt Stamp and Ryan Stetins, co-owners of Compline Restaurant and Wine Bar did when the Coronavirus changed our lives, was figure out how they could help.
Within the first week, they started delivering hot, nutritious balanced meals to front-line hospital workers and other first responders at no charge to them. In the two months they’ve been at it, they’ve delivered over 5,000 meals.
“It’s been extremely gratifying,” said Stamp. “Now we are looking at ways to extend help to people in our local industry family who are suffering.” So, in the tradition of restaurant ‘family meals,’ “We invite everyone in our local industry who has lost their job to join us for a daily family meal."
Starting May 13, Compline offers meals for takeout from their patio from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, for only $5. The meals are designed to be reheated, and portions are generous. It’s all first-come, first-served – Compline will prepare and sell 100 meals a day.
Anyone who is unemployed is eligible. Customers can use their state-provided EDD debit card or pay cash.
These aren’t just PB&J sandwiches, either. Menus have included lamb tagine with rice, carnitas tacos, salsa verde and beans and rice and pasta bolognese with beef.
Compline is able to provide the meals at these under-cost prices because of their partnership with nakedwines.com, who also helped Compline provide free meals to first responders, they said.
Nick Devlin, CEO nakedwines.com, said this: "We are very conscious that the impact of COVID-19 has fallen unevenly, and often the greatest weight has been upon individuals in hospitality, vineyards and cellars who have limited resources to fall back upon. Nakedwines.com is delighted to partner with Compline to launch this initiative to support these workers who are the bedrock of our local economy and our industry."
If Compline has a selfish agenda for implementing these programs, it’s one for which they should be applauded. “This has enabled us to keep many of our employees on the payroll and in the kitchen, where they want to be.”
Compline is located in downtown Napa at 1300 First St., #312, at Clay and Randolph by the cork oak tree. Take-out is available daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Info: complinewine.com, 707-492-8150.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.