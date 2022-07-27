Conservatives come to Napa: Barr, Hobby Lobby president speaking at Napa Catholic conference

Former President Donald Trump’s former attorney general. Representatives from what the Southern Poverty Law Center have labeled a hate group. A medical doctor who disputed the COVID-19 vaccine. A CEO accused of barring medical coverage for contraceptives. Attorneys dedicated to protecting “pro-life organizations.”

Such are just some of the speakers addressing guests at a four-day conservative Catholic conference, ending on Sunday, at Napa’s Meritage Resort and Spa.

Produced by the Napa Institute, the conference offers sessions such as “Restoring truth, transparency, and trust in our public schools,” “The pro-life horizon after Dobbs,” and “Staying awake in a woke church.”

Former Attorney General William Barr will speak Saturday night at a session titled: How Catholics “live as ‘resident aliens’ and faithful citizens at the same time.”

The Napa Institute was co-founded by Tim Busch. According to the National Catholic Reporter, the Institute includes conservative Catholic business people, religious leaders and Republicans.

“America is passing through a religious revolution,” said the Institute. Another vision of the nation’s future has emerged “that not only sees no need for Christianity but, in many cases, views the Christian faith as an obstacle to its ambitions.”

Busch’s company, Pacific Hospitality Group, developed the Meritage and Vista Collina resorts and founded Trinitas Cellars of Napa. Busch also co-founded two Orange County institutions, St. Anne School in Laguna Niguel and JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano. In 2016, the Catholic University of America named the Tim and Steph Busch School of Business and Economics.

Busch is a staunch conservative, made evident in comments he made at a 2021 Institute conference, as reported by the National Catholic Reporter.

As Busch put it at that time, the Napa Institute is critical at a time when "religious liberty is attacked, right to life is attacked, transgender ideology is forced upon our children and Black Lives Matter is promoting racism, critical race theory, and destroying the nuclear family."

Keynote speaker Barr is well known from his tenure as Donald Trump’s attorney general. He left the administration but continues to speak on conservative issues.

Representatives from the Alliance Defending Freedom will speak about “Life after Roe,” said the agenda.

According the Southern Poverty Law Center website, Alliance Defending Freedom is listed as a hate group “because it has supported the idea that being LGBTQ+ should be a crime in the U.S. and abroad and believes that is OK to put LGBTQ+ people in prison for engaging in consensual sex.”

Aaron Kheriaty, M.D., formerly of UC Irvine, was fired from his university job after he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Kheriaty claimed that because he had already contracted the virus, he was therefore better protected. Kheriaty was recently named chief of medical ethics at The Unity Project. Its motto: “Working together to stop COVID-19 vaccine mandates for healthy children.”

He will speak on Friday evening as part of a series titled “The Truth.”

Steve Green, the chief executive of Hobby Lobby stores, has come under fire in the past for his company’s policy regarding birth control, claims of anti-Semitism and anti-LGBTQ behavior.

Green will speak at the conference about “life experiences and the importance of biblical literacy.”

Attorneys from a law firm dedicated to protecting “pro-life organizations” will speak at a Napa Institute session called “Protecting faith-based and pro-life organizations post-Dobbs.” Dobbs refers to the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing states to restrict abortion access, overturning the federal protections created by the court's Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

Mary Hasson, director of the Person and Identity Project, will speak at a program called “Liquid gender and its consequences.”

People are born either male or female, Hasson said at a 2021 Institute conference. "Sex cannot change. Your feelings are really irrelevant to that conversation. You can't change a single cell in your body. You can't change your fundamental identity."

On TheFederalist.com, Hasson warned that “LGBT activists are foisting ideological conformity on America’s school children, re-educating them in gender and sexuality according to queer theory.”

Tickets to the conference were $2,700, according to its website. Registration costs for bishops were waived, and priests and religious members received a 50% discount.

Demand must have been significant, because both the Meritage and sister property Vista Collina are fully booked, said the conference website. Together the two resorts offer more than 467 rooms. Overflow guests are being shuttled in from the SpringHill Suites and Hampton Inn in Napa.

In addition to programs, a total of 20 Masses and other religious gatherings will be led by leaders including Rev. Salvatore Cordileone, the archbishop of San Francisco archdiocese, and Rev. Robert F. Vasa, bishop of the Santa Rosa diocese, which includes Napa County.

Both men have come under fire from more progressive members of the church for their conservative teachings.

Jack Stelzner, a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, shared comments from the congressman.

“Congressman Thompson strongly disagrees with the views of this organization and knows that they do not reflect the values of our district,” said Stelzner. “He disavows the event in the strongest terms possible.”

Napan Aisley Wallace Harper, a co-founder of Stop Napa Hate, called the conference dangerous.

“It’s sowing seeds of discourse right in our backyard and it needs to be corrected,” she said.

“We’re living in an extremely polarizing time that doesn’t seem to be improving at all,” Wallace Harper said. “... It’s spurred on by a lot of groups that are similar to the Napa Institute.”

She doesn’t think the group reflects how most locals feel. “I think Napans just want inclusivity and to make progress towards the extension of rights for all people, and having a group like the Napa Institute that focuses on divisiveness is really disappointing and is a bit dangerous as well. We’ve seen what that type of info leads to across the country.”

Napan Carol Whichard is a member of Progressive Women of Napa Valley and the Napa Working Families Coalition. Speaking for herself only, Whichard said she wasn’t aware that the Institute existed until she saw the agenda for the conference this week.

“I don’t have an issue with the religious part but their values are something I take great umbrage with,” said Whichard.

“I was very offended that the word Napa is used in the same sentence of these people. It kind of breaks my heart. They don’t reflect the values of most of our community.”

As for Bill Barr, the keynote speaker, “his values couldn’t be any further my own,” said Whichard.

“It’s kind of like having the Bohemian Club move to Napa,” she said, referring to a conservative gathering held in Sonoma County.

Neither does she support the anti-vaccine stance or Hobby Lobby stores.

What about Mary Hasson's theory on gender identity? “I don’t know what to say about that because it’s so far from the truth. It’s delusional. It’s not what’s going on. Our education system is just trying to be more inclusive. They don’t want to leave kids out,” said Whichard.

John Meyer, the Institute’s organization’s executive director, could not immediately be reached to comment on this story. However, in a Santa Rosa Press Democrat article, Meyer “disagreed with the activist characterization, arguing that the Napa Institute does not contribute to political agendas or cultural polarization. It focuses, he said, on charity, the church’s authority and ‘intellectual rigor.’”

“We receive very little criticism from people who attend our events,” Meyer said in the Press Democrat story. “Most of the criticism is external, from those who don’t understand who we really are or from media that looks at us through a secular or political lens, rather than a Catholic lens.”