Consignment shop 'Dovetails' nicely with downtown Napa

Between Carlien Winegar and her mother-in-law Christina Winegar-Anderson, these two Napans run a total of six different business enterprises, from real estate agent to furniture “flipping.”

Their newest effort might be one of the most visible: Dovetail Boutique Consignment.

The new consignment shop officially opened on Aug. 19 at the former Napa Valley Traditions shop at 1202 Main St. in downtown Napa.

Dovetail sells consigned furniture and small home décor accessories, explained Winegar. Items range from desks and tables to glassware, silverware, vases, candles, lamps, mirrors, old photos and more.

“We knew that Napa was in need,” of another consignment choice, said Winegar.

Other consignment shops such as Bonnie’s Emporium and Jackie’s Consignments have closed in recent years.

“We took the chance,” and before Dovetail even opened, “people were emailing and knocking on our doors to consign and buy.”

Winegar-Anderson and Winegar are both Napa natives. Winegar is married to Christian Winegar, Winegar-Anderson’s son.

They opened Dovetail together, but both women have experience with vintage furniture, antiques and refurbishing/refinishing.

Winegar worked as a Montessori preschool teacher for years, but spent her spare time transforming old or unused furniture into upcycled “new” pieces.

Winegar said she learned a lot about working with furniture and paint from her father, who is a paint contractor.

“When I was a little girl, I’d go with him all the time to his job sites. He taught my brother and I to paint, use tools, work with our hands,” and to be handy and “very meticulous,” she said.

Repainting and flipping furniture on her own is very satisfying, she said.

“I’m a very tactile person. Using my hands,” to give new life to an old piece “is instant gratification for me.”

Winegar-Anderson also has a taste for antiques and other one-of-a-kind finds. She has a vendor space at Antiques on Second, stocks and also merchandises Deja Vu Gifts and Decor inside the Napa County Historical Society.

Winegar said at first she was thinking of opening her own booth inside Antiques on Second, also in downtown Napa.

And then her mother-in-law had another idea. Why not lease the former Traditions building at the corner of Main and Pearl streets? The two could open their own consignment shop.

Vintage and other finds pop up at new Napa County Historical Society shop The Historical Society will use revenue from the gift shop to promote the curation and promotion of Napa County history.

It was a hard decision for Winegar, she said.

“I loved teaching preschool just as much as I love doing this. It was really difficult to leave my preschool job, but I’m thrilled to work with my mother-in-law and have an amazing relationship with her.”

In just a few short weeks, the duo, along with family and friends, transformed the space. Today, the walls are painted a dark “peppery” color. The ceiling and floor are white. Two rustic chandeliers hang from the ceiling.

“I would say it has a ‘industrious-meets-vintage-meets-farm’ feel to it,” said Winegar. The shop features vignettes of different eras — such as the 1940s, '50s and '60s. About 40% of the inventory is actually new.

Dovetail accepts consignments daily. When an item sells, the consigner receives half of the sold price. Items are consigned for 60 days.

The store name came after some brainstorming back and forth, said Winegar. And then she thought of dovetail — joints usually found in quality furniture.

“I’m a furniture nerd,” she said with a laugh. “Those are my favorite joints.”

“Christina said, ‘I love that!’”

Barely two weeks in business, things are going well, said Winegar. “We’ve had constant foot traffic in here. People are popping in. We’re selling stuff.”

Consigners have helped fill the space. Some higher end pieces have come from Napa designer Thomas Bartlett.

Those include a giant brass pumpkin that used to sit on top of Margrit Mondavi’s grand piano, said Winegar. Thomas Bartlett reportedly had it custom made for Mondavi. The original price was $12,000. At Dovetail, it is marked $3,500.

The shop also has a pair of beaded bird/hat lamps from Mondavi. They stand several feet tall and are priced at $1,025.

“We have some beautiful midcentury pieces,” including a teak dining table with teak chairs to match for $3,425.

On the more budget friendly side, Dovetail has a six foot table with leaves, from the 1960s or 70s for $375.

“We have some darling black sweetheart parlor chairs, like you’d find at an old ice cream shop.” They are $80 for the pair.

“People are fascinated with old photos, so we have a giant bowl of old black and white photos for a dollar each.”

Brand new items include candles for $40, soft, big knitted throw blankets for $80 and trinket boxes for $10.

Info: Dovetail is currently open Tuesday to Saturday. 707-492-3265, 1202 Main St., Napa.