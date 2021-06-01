Consumer Confidential: This solar company wouldn't let a dead woman out of her contract

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

De Jong contacted the solar company, Vivint Solar, which was acquired by San Francisco's Sunrun last October. She explained the situation and asked that the contract be canceled and that Vivint remove its equipment from the house.

That was five months ago. Since then, Vivint has been giving De Jong the runaround and repeatedly asking whether she planned to sell the house to someone who may be interested in solar power.

"It is absurd that getting the solar panels installed was a matter of a few weeks but having them removed is taking months and months," an exasperated De Jong emailed the company.

Vivint finally informed her that the company's "review committee" had determined that "we are unable to move forward with the cancellation of the contract."

Let's be real clear about what that meant. Vivint sold a 25-year contract to a 91-year-old woman. And then, after the woman's death a few weeks later, the company said it wouldn't drop her as a customer and wouldn't remove the solar panels.

My best guess is that Vivint was hoping it could get a dead customer's family to pay off her contract, even though the family had no obligation to do so. Or perhaps the company was hoping it could foist its panels onto whoever purchased the house.