Copperfield’s Books returns to downtown Napa

“That’s who we are,” said Jaffe. “That’s just part of our identity to be part of a vibrant downtown community. It just wasn’t there in downtown Napa when we left. So we went to the Bel Aire center, which is a very vibrant center. It’s not downtown, but it has Whole Foods, Peet's and Trader Joe's," said Jaffe.

However, “I’ve always thought that our place was going to be downtown. Napa has just done a phenomenal job in so many different ways in the redevelopment of downtown. First Street Napa is a very exciting development,” said Jaffe.

“The fact that (Zapolski) took this almost eyesore and has redeveloped this to make it such an exciting retail experience; I think it’s very exciting. We wanted to be a part of that,” said Jaffe.

Napa’s other bookstore, Bookmine, is also planning a move – its future home will be at Register Square on the 1600 block of Second Street -- just a few blocks away from the new Copperfield’s location.

Is there room for two bookstores in downtown Napa?

“I think so,” said Jaffe. “Napa has always had multiple bookstores. There were three bookstores in downtown Napa 20 years ago,” he noted.