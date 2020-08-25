Copperfield’s now open in downtown Napa

A new back-to-school display features workbooks and items like flashcards.

Middle and high school have already identified books that they’ve assigned students such as: “The House of the Scorpion” by Nancy Farmer and “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien.

“Then we always have the classics like ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ We do our best to keep those in stock always.”

Jaffe said that orders for the upcoming holidays are pretty much complete.

“This being an election year there’s a lot of very topical books dealing with politics and current affairs that are going to be coming out that we feel are really going to bring people into the store,” he said.

Gift books are always popular, but the pandemic has already impacted such orders, said Jaffe.

“We’re tending to be a little more conservative about how many we buy,” he said. “We’ll still buy our usual selection,” of gift books, but instead of 20 copies, maybe 15 or 10.”