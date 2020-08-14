Copperfield's Books to open at First Street Napa Wednesday

Copperfield’s Books will open at First Street Napa on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The 3,665 square foot space in downtown Napa will offer “tremendous ambiance while staying true to its longstanding commitment to literature, education, and community,” said a news release.
The bookstore is moving from Bel Aire Plaza in north Napa. The new address is 1300 First St., Suite 398, in Napa.
Other recently opened tenants at First Street Napa include Cupcake, I-ELLE, and Milo & Friends. The Bennington Napa Valley, C’est La Paire, Honey Whiskey Boutique, and Tay & Grace will all open in August, while the official Napa Valley Welcome Center, Habituate Lifestyle + Interiors, Spaces coworking hub, and PAINT Nail Bar will open later in the fall.
First Street Napa is also home to Archer Hotel Napa, Brown Estate Wines, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Compass Realty, Compline wine bar + restaurant, CYCLESOCIETY, Eiko’s Sushi, John Anthony Family of Wines, Kalifornia Jean Bar, lululemon, Macbella, Makers Market, Mayacamas Downtown, Mecox, Napastäk Napa Valley, Napa Valley Jewelers, Overland, Silicon Valley Bank, Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, State & First by Maris Collective, and the Wayfarer, Wade Cellars and Newfound Wines office.
