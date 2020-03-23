Coronavirus lockdowns slow Bay Area home construction, future projects

Much of the work needed to finish and fill a home or condo -- from final inspections to recording of title -- depends on government services. Bay Area cities have shuttered planning and inspection services, telling developers and contractors to call or email.

Rosalynn Hughey, director of the San Jose department of planning, building and code enforcement, said the office has switched to its emergency plans to keep projects going. Most planning functions are being done online or through email, videoconferencing and by phone.

Inspectors with appropriate protection and social distancing will be allowed to perform site visits on housing projects, she said. The city is setting up video inspections for small home renovations, like kitchen remodels, and plans to grant final sign-offs remotely.

"Without a doubt, there are going to be delays," Hughey said, but how long "we're not really sure."

Stanford University has temporarily shut down construction projects. Mountain View has ceased taking new and resubmitted planning applications. Inspections for private developments have been limited to health care facilities and affordable housing projects, according to the city.