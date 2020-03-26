Coronavirus: Post Office seeks to hire hundreds in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- T

The hiring hot spots for the Postal Service in the Bay Area are expected to be San Jose and San Francisco, the mail service said.

"With a growing number of people out of work, the Postal Service is ready to hire as many as 1,000 people throughout the Bay Area," according to a post on the U.S.P.S. web site.

Salaries for the newly available positions range from $17 an hour to $20 an hour, the Postal Service stated.

To be sure, coronavirus fears have unleashed the grim prospect of an employment catastrophe.

Still, the recruiting binge is a reminder that numerous companies and organizations hunger for workers due to shifts in demand and consumer habits.

Demand for delivered products has spiked with more people seeking to stay at home due to shelter in place restrictions imposed by state and local government agencies, along with a push to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

Supermarkets are among the companies that are seeking to hire more employees in a big way.

Albertsons Cos., the owner of Pleasanton-based Safeway, said this month that it wants to hire thousands in Northern California at the four supermarket chains it owns.