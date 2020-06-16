Coronavirus spurs calls to change charitable perk, make donors give more each year

"That grant has really helped us to weather the storm," said Executive Director Belinda Hernandez Arriaga.

But others in the philanthropic world like Pearl say it isn't enough for fund sponsors like the community foundation to just ask donors to be more generous. He says their sponsors have a financial incentive in management fees not to spend them down.

"They get a small percentage every year," said Pearl, who spends about half of his $400,000 donor-advised fund every year. "It's in their interest to not have the money spent."

Foundation donors who agreed to speak about the latest outreach said they already were talking to their advisers at the foundation about additional causes to fund this year.

Susie Richardson, a Palo Alto retiree who supports causes helping education and the homeless and has ramped up her donations this year, said she understands the controversy over donor-advised funds but isn't sure annual-giving mandates are the answer. Money in the funds is permanently committed to charity, she noted, and many fundholders want to "distribute with a more long-term view."

"There's an understandable frustration when people are trying to make the world a better place and they see money that's not being invested," Richardson said. "It strikes me as something reasonable people can agree to disagree on."

