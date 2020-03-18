Coronavirus tips: The dos and don'ts of social distancing

— Stagger work schedules.

— Reduce workplace social contacts. Limit in-person meetings, lunch meet-ups, staff meetings and after-work hangouts.

— I'm young, feel fine and hate being cooped up. No one I know has been diagnosed. Do I seriously need to do this?

Yes. Seriously.

"We should all be practicing social distancing as much as we possibly can," Watson said.

Even if you feel OK, you might be infected, and you can still pass the virus on to others who may be at risk of serious illness or even death.

"It's really important to consider that we're all part of this and you don't want to be the ... link in this chain that continues the chain of transmission that could possibly result in somebody getting really sick," she added. "We all can make a difference."

So when am I done with social distancing?

It's hard to tell, Watson said.

"We may be in this for the long haul and we're going to have to make a lot of adjustments in our lives in order to accommodate that," she said. "We'll get through it, but it's going to be painful at times."

That sounds like a bummer.