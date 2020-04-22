Coronavirus unemployment: "Gaps" exist in jobless payments, governor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Gaps" exist in the state labor agency's quest to distribute unemployment payments to more than 3 million California workers who have lost their jobs due to the economic fallout unleashed by the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

At least 3.2 million California residents have filed unemployment claims, Newsom estimated Wednesday, in the wake of business lockdowns imposed by state and local governments to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"There are still some gaps," the governor said, in the EDD's ability to serve unemployed people promptly -- or at all.

EDD officials processed billions of dollars in unemployment claims for the week that ended on April 18.

"Just last week, $2 billion in unemployment insurance claims were dispersed, just in one week," the governor said.

In comparison, over the roughly one-month period from about March 12 through April 11, the state EDD processed $1 billion in unemployment insurance claims.

That means in the most recent week, the state EDD distributed an average of about $286 million a day in unemployment payments, compared with an average $33 million a day for the four weeks that ended on April 11 -- nearly nine times as much.