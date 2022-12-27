Craig Smith's Downtown Napa Talk: Local legend, Ed Henderson, passes

Former Napa Mayor Ed Henderson passed away a few weeks ago at the age of 91. Mayor Ed served Napa well, in his years running the Napa County school system, as mayor for eight years, and with numerous nonprofit groups. We were very close, and I’ll miss him.
Actually, we weren’t all that close, but Ed always made me feel like we were, as I am sure he did with everyone. He could be tough when he needed to be, but he always led with a smile, handshake and a good word. As much as the word “twinkle” is over-used this time of year, Mayor Ed had an ever-present twinkle in his eyes.
I’ll always remember two Mayor Ed stories.
The first was at a City Council meeting in the late 90s, when Ed stated that Napa was on its way to becoming a world class city. Keep in mind, this was at a time when half the businesses on First Street were empty, and rent was less than $1 a square foot.
Rent is pegged with sales, and as appealing as rent that low might sound attractive, it meant that sales were bad. Mayor Ed was part of the effort to pass flood control and as mayor voted to approved the AVIA (now Andaz) hotel.
The next few years were hang-on-to-your-hat years as Napa developed into the city Ed envisioned, and of which he was proud.
The second story involved a Christmas tree lighting, which in those days took place in front of city hall. Mayor Ed’s job was to lead those present in a countdown, which ended with the lights on the tree turning on. Ed was wearing a Christmas sweater and a set of reindeer antlers on his head, much to the delight of the children.
A man standing next to me asked, “is that our mayor?” and when I answered affirmatively, he fairly beamed.
“I just love that he is wearing those antlers," the man said. "How cool is it to live in a town where the mayor joins in the holiday spirit?”
In the grand scheme of all Mayor Ed did for Napa, those two stories may not sound like much, but I will always remember them both. Thanks, Mayor Ed. Rest in peace.
See you downtown!
Craig Smith is the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association and author of “Lies That Bind – How Do You Arrest Someone Who Doesn’t Exist?” Reach him at Craig@DoNapa.com or 707-257-0322.
The "Emperor" Mayor Ed Henderson gives a hug to Laurie Gholson while he and his wife, Marie, walk down the red carpet at the beginning of his retirement celebration at Copia on Tuesday, March 29, 2005. About 800 people came to say their goodbyes. Register file photo